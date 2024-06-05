New Chief Financial Officer joins Ontario International Airport Authority

Massachusetts transportation executive moves to high-flying Southern California gateway as passenger volumes continue impressive run

ONTARIO, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Celeste Heinonen as chief financial officer for the fast-growing Southern California airport.

Heinonen joins the OIAA after 17 years with the Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates Boston Logan International Airport, Worcester Regional Airport and Hanscom Field, a general aviation airport located in Bedford, Mass., as well as container and cruise terminals in Boston's seaport complex. In her most recent role, Heinonen oversaw Massport's operating budget including a portfolio of up to $1 billion in operating revenues and $600 million in expenses annually.

"Celeste is a seasoned and successful financial professional whose extensive data analysis competencies will be key to our airport's continued growth as a passenger and cargo gateway," said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer. "Our airport is in the midst of 38-month run of passenger increases and we expect that growth to continue in fiscally responsible ways that serve our customers, business partners and other stakeholders well, at the same time making positive impacts on the regional economy."

One of the fastest growing airports in the United States, Ontario International is on pace to welcome 7 million passengers this year, up 75% since its return to local ownership in 2016. ONT also ranks as the 9th largest cargo airport in the U.S. Through April, freight shipments were 1.3% higher compared with the first four months of 2023.

In her role with the OIAA, Heinonen is responsible for overseeing financial goals and objectives, creating financial plans and devising annual operating and capital budgets.

"I am committed to enhancing regional quality of life and economic vitality in expanding Ontario International's presence in Southern California, through strategic financial leadership, innovation, and a deep sense of accountability," Heinonen said.

A native Bostonian, Heinonen earned a master's degree in Business Administration from Suffolk University in Boston and bachelor's degree in English and Human Development & Organizational Studies from Boston College.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA):

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

