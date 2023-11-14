New chief marketing officer joins Wipfli

News provided by

Wipfli LLP

14 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Former Grant Thornton executive brings extensive B2B marketing experience and team leadership to top advisory firm

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), a top 20 advisory and accounting firm, has named Tonya St. Clair as the firm's chief marketing officer, effective today.

Continue Reading
Tonya St. Clair
Tonya St. Clair

Tonya joins Wipfli after a stellar 12-year run with Grant Thornton, where she served as a marketing executive and member of the growth leadership team for the past three years. Leading the 70-plus-person Go to Market team of U.S.-based and offshore marketers, she oversaw strategic account marketing, regional marketing and the Pursuit Center of Excellence, strategically elevating sales enablement and go-to-market operations.

Tonya succeeds Paul Leroue, who is transitioning to a strategic growth role with the firm after two and a half critical years where he oversaw the building out of Wipfli's marketing department and brand strategy, helping the firm achieve a new level of sophistication and excellence in engagement with clients, prospects and associates. 

"The growth, momentum and positive culture at Wipfli is magnetic," St. Clair said. "I look forward to continuing to elevate and build on the great work that Paul has already delivered. I am a builder. I love working with people, processes, and technology, and bringing it all together to do big things."

Tonya's extensive B2B marketing experience includes a broad range of successes in team leadership, pursuit strategy, sales enablement, field marketing, account marketing, demand and lead generation, project management, process design and technology implementation. She also brings a sharp focus on enhancing performance through data analysis.

"I couldn't imagine a better cultural fit than Tonya," said Brian Blaha, Wipfli's growth partner. "She invests as much in people as she does in results, building her team's strength and engagement. Our clients rely on us to bring them perspective, clarity and results. Tonya will play a significant role in helping deliver on that promise and reach more organizations that Wipfli can make a lasting impact with. We couldn't be more excited to have Tonya at Wipfli."

Prior to her time at Grant Thornton, St. Clair was a vice president at the global insurance broker Marsh, a subsidiary of Marsh & McClennan, where she was instrumental in rolling out a strategic pursuit process. Over her career, she was based in four offices and in her last role there she led a team of pursuit project managers supporting proposals across 19 offices in the central region of the U.S.

Tonya graduated magna cum laude from Clemson University, with a major in marketing and a minor in communications. Tonya lives in Raleigh, N.C., with her husband, Patrick Christensen, and their two children. 

Appointing Tonya as CMO adds to the growth and momentum that Wipfli has experienced recently, such as the announcements of several firms joining Wipfli, including Clayton & McKervey, ApostleTech, Oliver Group and the risk management and loan review services divisions of Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions.

About Wipfli LLP

Wipfli is an advisory firm that delivers holistic solutions to help clients navigate the modern marketplace, optimize performance and drive growth. Our more than 3,200 associates deliver digital, people, strategy, risk, financial and outsourcing solutions to 59,000+ clients.  

Contact Wipfli 

Sara Snyder
[email protected]

SOURCE Wipfli LLP

Also from this source

Manufacturers remain overwhelmingly optimistic for 2024 despite a host of challenges, according to Wipfli survey

Manufacturers remain overwhelmingly optimistic for 2024 despite a host of challenges, according to Wipfli survey

Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), a top 20 advisory and accounting firm, published a report today based on a survey of more than 330 directors and C-level...
Wipfli announces two business units of Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions will join firm

Wipfli announces two business units of Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions will join firm

Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), a top 20 advisory and accounting firm, announced today it has acquired Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions' risk management and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.