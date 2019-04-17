New Children's Books in Spanish and Bilingual Aim to Guide Value-Centered Conversations among Hispanic Families with Young Children

The first title is El Papa Francisco dice… . This Spanish-language board book displays vibrant cover-to-cover illustrations sure to delight any young child. Accompanied by heartwarming images rich in cultural diversity, Pope Francis shares valuable messages that encourage children to live a life of love, kindness, generosity, and faith.

The second beautifully illustrated book, Shhh…Dios está en el silencio, is the perfect bedtime story or meditation experience and features English and Spanish text set in a bilingual format. Simple text builds from page to page providing a soothing pace and rhythm that invites children to listen to God in their hearts so they can know that they are created by Him, are precious to Him, and are His always. The bilingual format allows families to share in their first language this core message of faith—that we are loved unconditionally by God.

"I'm a big believer in the idea that faith nurtured early lasts a lifetime," said Joellyn Cicciarelli, President and Publisher of Loyola Press. "These two books provide little ones with the comforting reminder that we are loved by God always and that when we live as God asks, we can live in happiness and peace. Both authors share complex topics in the simplest of terms, making it easy for parents to talk to their children about life and faith. I'm so happy we are able to share these books in both English and Spanish so as many people as possible can enjoy them."

The launch of both books coincides with the popular celebration of Día del Niño (Day of the Child), which falls on April 30 in Mexico, making the books a wonderful gift for young children.

El Papa Francisco dice… and Shhh…Dios está en el silencio are available for purchase at www.loyolapress.com.

El Papa Francisco dice…/ $8.95/ 32 pgs./ 978-0-8294-4655-5

Shhh…Dios está en el silencio/ $8.95/ 26 pgs./ 978-0-8294-4696-8

