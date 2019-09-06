New Children's Bear Book, "The Bear Essentials" Shows the Magic of a Father's Love (Ages Pre-K to Third Grade)

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Bear Essentials" inspires children (Pre-K through Grade 3) with the heart-warming tale of a young bear learning the magic of a father's love and the power of the heart.

"This is the perfect bedtime story book for fathers to read to kids," said author Hal Price, winner of 2018 "Mindfulness" Award and 8-time Best-Selling International Author. Full color illustrations from Michael Bayouth, a former Walt Disney Illustrator and award-winning filmmaker and Storyboard artist for the motion picture industry bring this rhyming story to life.

Book Overview

"The Bear Essentials" is the heart-warming tale of a young bear learning the magic of a father's love.

Eli Benjamin Bear is very upset that his father must go out of town on business and fears his father doesn't love him.

But Eli's father cares very much, and shares the "Secret Code of Life" that his own father gave to him many years ago.

Eli's dad reads the secret "Bear Essentials" scroll as a bedtime story to Eli and changes not only the relationship between father and son, but Eli's interaction with his own heart.

Readers will delight in the poetic wisdom passed down from a grandfather's secret scroll to help Eli Benjamin Bear understand both his father and his own heart.

Everyone is invited to share this tale with the "little bear(s)" they love each night!

How kids will benefit

Children will see and hear a beautiful bedtime story that will stay within their hearts forever. This story is designed to create a bridge between parents and their children while offering children a powerful but simple message about how to be true to themselves and their feelings. The tale will teach them to listen to the love and wisdom of their heart's inner guidance.

Parent's Benefits

This book presents a wonderful opportunity for parents to build trust, deeper loving connections, and a truly heart-felt dialogue between themselves and their children.

The story aids social-emotional learning and talks about the power of passing down valuable insight, wisdom and guidance from generation to generation. It opens the door for many discussions at a young age that will be even more appreciated in later developmental years.

The "Bear Essentials" tale was developed into a children's book following the many requests that Hal received from parents, teachers and hospital patients after public readings of his 2018 The Adventures of Eli Benjamin Bear book.

This beautifully illustrated book makes a perfect gift, especially from children to fathers or fathers to children. (Father's Day, Grandparents Day, Father's Birthdays, etc.)

Launch Event

Author Hal Price will host a "Pajama-Rama Bedtime Story Benefit" on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from Noon – 2 p.m. at the Alcazar Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Avenue, Carpinteria, CA 03013

The event will benefit the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

About the Author

Hal Price is the 2018 "Mindfulness" award-winning author of the international best-selling book, The Adventures of Eli Benjamin Bear: A Heart's Journey Home. His books teach readers how to listen to the wisdom of their hearts.

His internationally acclaimed book is currently used as a curriculum in many public schools for Social-Emotional Learning.

He donates a portion of the sale of each book and his Eli Benjamin Bear Plush toy to help fight Pediatric Cancer via Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Prior to discovering his passion for creating and writing children's stories, Hal worked for 40-years as a marketing/branding executive for two Fortune 100 companies and his own branding agency and for professional athletes (including Four-Time NASCAR Champion, Jeff Gordon).

In 2014, Hal had a "heart awakening" that redirected his life's purpose. He subsequently quit his job and moved from Atlanta, GA to the small beach town of Carpinteria, CA. It was here that he began to put his heart and acquired marketing and business skills to work writing and telling stories, speaking to school children and sharing his wisdom at major conventions.

He now uses his creative, marketing and writing skills to fuel his passion for helping children remember how unique and special they are. Through his stories and teaching, Hal inspires his young audience to find and use their unique gifts and "soul's wisdom."

Hal, a native of Columbia, SC, is father to three purpose-driven children and three adorable grandchildren.

For more information, or to order books, go to:

www.EliBearStories.com

halprice@EliBearStories.com

Publish date: September 8, 2019 Pages: 32 Format: Hardcover Price: $ 18.95 ISBN 978-0-9833562-4-0 Format: Softcover Price: $ 11.95 ISBN 978-0-9833562-5-7 Format: eBook. Price: $ 4.99 ISBN 978-0-9833562-6-4 Publisher: Heroic Hearts Media, LLC Age group: Pre-K to 3rd Grade

Contact:

Hal Price

678-575-4688

220483@email4pr.com

