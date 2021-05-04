New Children's Book Balloons for Tiger Helps Kids Cope with Pet Loss

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Pet Month, multi-award-winning, bestselling author Lori Orlinsky announces the release of her highly-anticipated book, Balloons for Tiger.

Balloons for Tiger by Lori Orlinsky

How can children heal after losing a pet? Balloons for Tiger takes an imaginative look at this challenging topic as colorful balloons travel from children's hands to their beloved cat who has passed on. This book lets children open up their hearts and imaginations for a magical journey to the farthest corners of the world, where they'll meet skydivers, astronauts, superheroes, and everything in between. As they watch the balloons voyage to the other side of the rainbow bridge, they learn to process their grief positively. Balloons for Tiger is a necessary tool for any child who has experienced the loss of a pet- or any other loved one, too.

Balloons for Tiger – Orlinsky's third picture book – was inspired by her own experience guiding her young children through the devastation of losing their cat.

"I wasn't prepared to have a conversation with them that went into religion or spirituality, so we did a balloon release because I thought that would be a tangible way for them to let go of their grief," said Orlinsky. "When that led to even more questions, I thought I could handle this tough topic in an imaginative way."

The Anti-Cruelty Society — where the Orlinsky family rescued Tiger when she was four years old — will receive a portion of the book's proceeds.

"Balloons for Tiger offers an uplifting example of coping with loss and grief in a whimsical yet tangible way, which is wholly appropriate for a young audience." – The Anti-Cruelty Society, Community Programs.

Balloons for Tiger includes a guide for educators and discussion questions and prompts for parents.

Balloons for Tiger has already garnered multiple awards, including a Gold Mom's Choice Award and a Family Choice Award, and earned a 5-star Readers' Favorite seal.

Orlinsky lives in Chicago. Other books she has written include Being Small (Isn't So Bad After All) and The Tooth Fairy's Tummy Ache.

To set up an interview, reading, signing, or for information, please contact [email protected] or visit loriorlinskyauthor.com.

Balloons for Tiger is available online with the following retailers: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, and Walmart.

SOURCE Lori Orlinsky

