New Children's Book "Francois The Barber" Written and Illustrated by Minneapolis Artist Dan Raphael

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whimsically illustrated children's book character, Francois has debuted this fall/winter with his first book, "Francois the Barber". The story follows Francois, a peculiar blue character who decides he will prove to the world that he is the world's greatest barber.

"The journey of Francois is a fun bedtime story that leaves children with visions of staircases and haircuts in their heads as they drift off to neverland," said Minneapolis Artist Dan Raphael.

Book Overview

"Francois the Barber" is the heart-warming tale of a peculiar blue character that sets out to become the greatest barber in the world. A project offering countless details three years in the making for Author and Artist Dan Raphael.

As Francois experiences a fun-filled journey of successes in haircuts and expansion of his salon, he finds himself learning a lesson at the end - that his reward is not what he was seeking but what he built along the way.

How kids will benefit

Children will see and hear a bedtime story that will take them on a visual journey that will be memorable and educational. This story is meticulously written from the mind of a child-at-heart; an oil painter and storyteller who has illustrated each page for young readers to enjoy.

How parents will benefit

This story represents a reading opportunity to sink into a comfortable tale with their young children while building a deeper loving connection and heart-felt dialogue. "Francois the Barber" will delight both parents and readers as the subtle lesson of humility and life's little surprises unfold for the main character.

Released this month, "Francois the Barber" offers 117 pages of beautifully hand illustrated storyline and educational prose to challenge new readers and delight young parents.

A book release party will be held at Q'arma building in Minneapolis, second floor gallery, Monday, November 18th from 5 PM – 8 PM.

About the Author

Dan Raphael is an award-winning, contemporary impressionist, Minnesota-born artist and writer. He has been an avid oil painter of over 30 years. Self-taught, and inquisitive, his thinking has kept him out of the box and self-actualized.

For more information, or to order books, go to:

www.francoisthebarber.com

dan@danraph.com

SOURCE Dan Raphael Studio

