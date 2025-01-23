New Children's Book Helps Families When Loved Ones Have Dementia

The Magic of Love…a gift for the generations

BERNALILLO, N.M., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly available children's book, The Magic of Love, captures the heartwarming journey of a child and her grandma as their enduring bond provides the strength and inspiration to stay connected through a confusing new illness. Written for elementary-aged children with the care and compassion that can only come from lived experience, this book fills the need for a children's resource to provide guidance and insight at a confusing time. More than anything, it is a story of hope. Children learn they can make new memories of special times with their loved ones, and how they can express their love through caregiving and the arts.

From the Publishing Division of ESTEAM Health, an organization dedicated to enhancing care quality and compassion in aging care, The Magic of Love follows the journey of Lily, a young girl who discovers the arts as a powerful tool to connect with her grandmother and help her live with dementia. The book weaves relatable characters and a meaningful story to help children build empathy and understanding while strengthening bonds across generations. Perfect for parents, educators, librarians, and caregivers, this book is a must-read for anyone seeking to introduce young readers to the importance of empathy in caregiving and love.

"I love, love, love the book. It is so sweet and meaningful to us who are or have gone through experiencing caregiving for our loved ones. I just ordered 4 for my sons and granddaughters. I know they will treasure it as I do," said Linda G., a retired educator.

"Having cared for both my parents as they negotiated different types of dementia, I learned firsthand the great need for family resources," notes author and ESTEAM Health CEO, Alyssa Janney. "Every moment with someone living with dementia is a chance to spark joy, deepen connection, and nurture empathy. Through unconditional acceptance and simple artistic adventures, children have the unique ability to bridge generations, uncover the joy in a moment and discover the true magic of love."

Recommended for children ages 6-11, The Magic of Love is now available for purchase at esteamhealth.com, oakiebees.com and amazon.com. To learn more or to order copies for your school, library, bookstore, or family, visit esteamhealth.com

About ESTEAM Health

Founded by Alyssa Janney, ESTEAM Health provides innovative, evidence-based training that combines critical thinking, self-care, and positive psychology with arts-based experiential learning. Committed to improving quality and compassion in aging care, ESTEAM Health empowers caregivers with the skills and insights to deliver exceptional, person-centered care.

Contact:

Lane Davy

President, ESTEAM Health

Phone: 505-433-4054

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Esteam Health LLC