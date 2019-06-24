DETROIT, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as the bestseller Rainbow Fish helped children in the 1990s to realize that their differences made them special, another children's book is having a similar effect on children growing up today. Parents and teachers have reported that Kari Faarup's Starlina & the Magic of Believing in Yourself, just released as an e-book, helps children in preschool and elementary school gain confidence and believe they are stars even if they are being teased or bullied.

Kari Faarup New Children’s Book is Helping Kids Find Their Star Power and Changing Lives

Starlina & the Magic of Believing in Yourself is a beautifully illustrated children's book about a little star named Starlina whose self-esteem takes a hit when the other stars refuse to play with her. But after Starlina receives a magical poem that makes her believe in herself again, she discovers the real power of the poem when she shares it with another star.

After Faarup got the idea for the poem in a dream, she decided to write the book in order to help her Kindergarten-aged niece who was being picked on at school.

She has collected many stories about the book's impact, and has been delighted to learn how this book has been helping other families. Parents and preschool teachers have told her that some children have been "reading" the poem to their dolls or reciting it to themselves every night, and other children have told their parents, "I am Starlina."

Praise for Starlina

"Kari Faarup has successfully delivered a universal message of embracing our imperfections perfectly. The illustrations by Marissa Cook are a beautiful artistic expression of emotions that bring the story of Starlina to life. Such a valuable book to be included in your list of must-read children's books." – Nonnie Humphreys, LMSW, Child, Adolescent and Family Therapist

"Oh my gosh, this book is beautiful! We just had the BEST class discussion. My kids were silent and not moving, totally engaged. I told them I would make each of them a copy of the poem and they started cheering." – Stephanie Lomardo, Kindergarten Teacher

"I just finished reading it and it brought tears to my eyes. What a great message for children. Can't wait to share it with my preschoolers and my future grandbaby." – Debra Eschenbacher, Preschool Teacher

About the Author

Kari Faarup is a sales professional and a certified life coach whose passion is writing inspirational books that make a difference in people's lives. The former Sunday School teacher has also written Take Good Care of Me: What Kids Think Every Grown-Up Needs to Know About Being a Parent. She has a B.S. in business administration from the University of Michigan.

