New Children's Book Katie Can't Eat Nuts Helps Kids with Food Allergies Feel Empowered and "Normal"

ATLANTA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-two million Americans have food allergies, including 5.6 million children under age 18. That's one in 13 children, or roughly two in every classroom.

Katie Can't Eat Nuts, new children's book helps kids with food allergies to feel empowered. Board-certified health coach and food allergy warrior Katherine Kise release first kids book to help kids confront food allergies.

To help kids confront food allergies, board-certified health coach and food allergy warrior Katherine Kise is releasing her first children's book Katie Can't Eat Nuts on Tuesday, June 1. Katherine suffered from severe nut allergies and asthma as a kid. Throughout childhood, she encountered numerous occasions of anaphylaxis reactions, which worsened over time with some instances threatening her life. Drawing from those experiences, Katherine wrote Katie Can't Eat Nuts to help normalize food allergies for kids and enable families to discuss and confront food sensitivities.

The story follows Katie's extraordinary life, revealing a strong and feisty girl who plays soccer, takes ballet, and happens to be allergic to nuts. Katie Can't Eat Nuts is available in hardback and e-book and can be pre-ordered now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, as well as other book retailers.

"Food allergies can be scary for kids and their families. I wrote this book to help empower them in their everyday lives so that they can cultivate the self-confidence they need to succeed and grow past their adversities," says Katherine. "They aren't broken--the food allergy is just one thread in the tapestry of who they are."

Katie Can't Eat Nuts follows Katie's extraordinary life, revealing a strong and feisty girl who plays soccer, takes ballet, and happens to be allergic to nuts. Delightfully told with gorgeous illustrations and fun activities, Katie Can't Eat Nuts realizes the power within each of us as Katie confronts self-limiting beliefs, showing readers what is possible through will and determination. Uplifting, informative, and spirited, Katie's story helps children with allergies feel accepted and confident. The book is perfect for kids 3 to 12 years old.

Follow Katherine on Instagram @katherinekise and Facebook at /katherinekise. More information is available at KatherineKise.com .

