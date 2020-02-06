New Children's Book, Second in the Series, Celebrating Individuality in Twins

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's book author Linda Herron made her debut in 2019 with her hit Mac & Madi's Surprise: A Very Different Twins Birthday! In a delightful rendition of her own childhood as an identical twin, Herron promised it would be the first of a series of Mac and Madi's adventures. Published by Big Little Press in December 2019, Mac & Madi Get Sporty: The Twins Surprising Journey to find their Sport! is available now in hardcover, paperback, eBook and Kindle Unlimited from $18.99, $13.99 and $1.99 respectively on Amazon.com.

Join the twins, Mac & Madi, as they discover their individuality through sports!

In Mac and Madi's latest adventure, Linda Herron illustrates the hurdles the girls must overcome, testing their bond as they encounter differences between themselves and challenging the stereotype of identical twins. As a twin herself, Herron knows all too well about growing up with the assumption that you and your twin are a carbon copy of one another. Featuring everyday situations like sports activities throughout her book, the author highlights the importance of individuality in the world of twins. Rather than confining them to the traits that make them identical in all aspects; she inspires twins to grow individually like all other siblings. Readers will follow along as the characters pursue the activities that lead them to doing something different from each other.

Author, Linda Herron says, "May you embrace your likeness, learn how to grow as individuals, and love your journey as best friends!"

Mac & Madi get Sporty is an inspiring and educational story with beautiful illustrations. It will captivate readers as the twins navigate the light-hearted perils of life as young identical twins. Join the girls on their journey to self-discovery in following their chosen activities, away from the comfort zone of their identical twin relationship.

Reviewed by Barbara Klein, Ph.D. an author, and psychologist who is a known researcher on the development of twin identity. The book review reads; "Mac and Madi's parents made excellent action-based decisions about how to help their children develop individuality. With a deep appreciation for the closeness that twins share, they gave their children opportunities to try different sports activities together and to make their own decision."

About the author: Born and raised in Rhode Island, she now resides in San Jose, CA. She enjoys sharing children's stories about being an identical twin. Her latest book Mac and Madi get Sporty depicts an important message that Linda knows is easily relatable for all siblings and twins.

