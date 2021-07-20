New Children's Book Series "Everyone Feels" by psychologist Daniela Owen, Available Through The Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream Website, Helps Children Understand They Can Overcome Emotions

Her new children's book series, "Everyone Feels" is a self-help guide created for every child to learn how to manage their emotions better. It makes those difficult conversations effortless and helps create an open line of communication between parents and their children. Creating open family dialogue early on is so important when setting the standard of mental wellbeing for children, and these books are the perfect catalyst.

Dr. Daniela Owen is a licensed psychologist, assistant professor at UC Berkeley, and author of the best-selling "Right Now" series. She specializes in working with children and families on how to cope with anxiety, worries, fears, stress, low mood, social challenges, and problems with attention and concentration. Her previous series was written to help children with the major mental crises endured throughout the pandemic and try to lessen the rising number of anxiety and mood disorders. While this new series also focuses on mental health, Owen takes it one step further as she turns complicated, evidence-based methods for dealing with anger, anxiety, and sadness into simple, concrete approaches that children can use every day.

Daniela knew that her first series was prevalent as children were experiencing major life changes throughout Covid-19. Although she couldn't forget about the daily feelings which are always looked over post and pre-pandemic. The children in each of these books deal with those everyday societal triggers and use Dr. Owen's techniques to help relax themselves and the situations. Techniques that we can all learn from!

The "Everyone Feels" series is now available for purchase through the Puppy Dogs & Ice Cream website as well as amazon! The hardcover edition is also available for preorder now.

