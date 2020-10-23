New Children's Book Shares Healing for When Someone Special Dies

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a family member dies, sometimes you feel like no one truly understands what you are going through. Children's Grief Awareness Day, November 19, 2020, seeks to bring attention to the fact that often support can make all the difference in the life of a grieving child.

Hearts Do Matter Anita Myers

A newly released book, "Hearts Do Matter," by Anita Myers, is captured by a beautiful picture book about a little girl who has a very special relationship with her mother. Her mother promised she would always be with her, and she shows in the book that she kept her promise in the most loving way. Finding hearts through her daily life built an inspiration that touched not only her heart but the hearts of her family as she got married and had her own daughter. The author's message is intended to help readers who suffer loss to find gratitude within the grief, and illuminate inspiration that love after life exists.

Anita Myers was inspired to write this book because, "This pandemic has been difficult on all of us, especially children. Having to deal with the loss of a loved one from Covid 19 or other means is difficult. "Hearts Do Matter," by Anita Myers, is a heartwarming picture book designed to provide reassurance that the reader is loved, now and forever. This book will show readers of every age that when we use our love lens, signs of love do exist all around them."

What the world needs now in these times is love. Hearts Do Matter supports children and adults through the losses in their life. It teaches us that even when loved ones cannot be with us, we can feel their presence in our hearts.

"Hearts do Matter" paperback and hardcover will be available for order now on Amazon. Plus there is a companion guide, "Grateful Celebrations, A Gratitude Journal," that helps readers revisit wonderful moments and memories that help you celebrate someone you love and hold gratitude in the moments that you cherish.

About the Author

Anita Myers CPC, CRCS is an Emotional Intelligence Strategist and founder of Innerscope365, LLC. She provides specialized training programs designed to improve the inner landscape and blueprint of emotional power. Her work is dedicated to redefining wellness through the engagement of emotional intelligence. She is an online social media personality and co-host of The DnA Authority, a live-streaming talk show with Dolly Cortes through e360TV that focuses on the powers we have to live better with the powerful resources we have within our grasp. She is also a published author of several books including "Hearts Do Matter", Grateful Celebrations", and "The Undercover Superhero."

