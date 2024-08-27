New Children's Book, "What Is Math Good For, Anyway?" Demonstrates Why Math Matters

Third book in the series follows Bennie and his adventures as he learns important life lessons

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the back-to-school season, a new children's book showcases the importance of learning math. "What is math good for, anyway?" by Nicole Frankel, is a delightful story of a young boy named Bennie who despises math, yet much to his (begrudging) surprise, he discovers the many ways math can be useful in everyday life.

Bennie dreads math class. He finds learning math boring, numbers confusing, and problems frustrating. But one day, an unexpected discovery changes everything. As Bennie navigates through daily activities—eating lunch in the cafeteria, playing on the playground, and even visiting his favorite ice cream shop—he begins to see how math is woven into every aspect of life.

With charming illustrations by Firman Putra and an engaging narrative, "What is math good, anyway?" shows readers that math isn't just about numbers on a page - it's a useful tool that can help them solve real-world problems, make smart decisions, and yes, even have fun.

Perfect for young readers, ages 3-8, the book uses humor and a bit of silliness to bring home the story's point. Frankel explains that she began writing books to explain things to her own children. "My kids learn valuable lessons best through light and humorous stories, so I wanted to bring that to other children as well," she says.

Frankel, the author of two other books about Bennie's discoveries, "What are Mondays for, anyway?" and "What are bees good for, anyway?" has already earned advance editorial praise for "What is math good for, anyway?"

"What is math good for, anyway?" Is a gently humorous and easy-to-read exploration of practical math, perfect for classroom and especially reluctant mathematicians like Bennie.

-The Children's Book Review

A fun introduction to math and its usefulness in everyday life. Simply Mathtastic!

-Readers' Choice "5 Stars"

"What is math good for, anyway?" will boost young readers' confidence, helping them perform better in school and develop critical thinking skills. This book is highly recommended for parents and educators looking to make math more approachable and enjoyable for children.

-Literary Titan "5 Stars"

It always amazes me how creative children's authors can be, and this author is gifted when it comes to knowing how to get through to youngsters.

-Readers' Favorite "5 Stars"

Bennie's relatable story will engage readers who find themselves asking the same question about math. And parents, teachers, and librarians can use the book as the perfect tool to encourage their kids to maybe, just maybe, give math a chance.

"What is math good for, anyway?" will be available late August at Amazon. For more information, visit www.nicolefrankelbooks.com.

