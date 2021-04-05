New Children's Health Defense/Zogby Strategies Poll finds 32% believe Dr. Anthony Fauci has Pharma's Best Interest at Heart

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent nationwide Zogby online poll, when asked about their viewpoints on Dr. Anthony Fauci, 32% of respondents indicated they believed he had the "pharmaceutical industry's best interest at heart" vs. that of the public. Among three groups: 18- to 29-year-olds, Hispanics, and Blacks; the percentages regarding the viewpoint that Fauci represents Big Pharma's interests were even higher (41%, 42%, and 38%, respectively).

Within approximately three months of reporting, through March 26, 2021, there have been 50,861 injuries including 2,249 deaths following receipt of COVID-19 vaccines according to the Vaccine Adverse Events System (VAERS). (Note, reports of death to VAERS following vaccination do not necessarily mean the vaccine caused the death.) Amid ever-increasing calls from government officials that the entire U.S. population be vaccinated against COVID-19, the poll also asked participants about their viewpoints on the Congress-given legal immunity vaccine manufacturers enjoy for deaths and injuries following vaccination. The liability shield from lawsuits, unique in America's free market system that incorporates product liability law, was established by Congress with the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and reinforced by Congress in February 2020 with an amendment to the PREP Act.

Poll replies indicated that one-third of respondents believe vaccine manufacturers should not have liability protection in the event someone is injured or dies as a result of vaccination vs. 39% who say they should, leaving 28% unsure. When it came to vaccination status, a majority of the sample (59%) reported not having received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) COVID-19 vaccine vs. 41% who have. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points. For more information on COVID-19 research and American's rights to not take an Emergency Authorized Use vaccine, visit Children's Health Defense .

Contact

Rita Shreffler

202-599-1461

SOURCE Children's Health Defense

Related Links

http://www.childrenshealthdefense.org

