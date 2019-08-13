New Chilkat EOS S3AI HDK from QuickLogic Enables Fast AI Endpoint Development for Consumer and Wearable Applications

The Chilkat HDK is an evaluation platform for QuickLogic's EOS™ S3AI SoC. It includes continuous (time-series) sensors such as accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, ambient light, barometer, temperature, and gas as well as digital microphone (PDM). The HDK links directly with the SensiML™ Data Analytics Toolkit (free 90-day evaluation period included) which enables a seamless flow from sensor data collection all the way through automatic feature extraction and classifier development using integrated machine learning technology. The SensiML Toolkit programs the AI model binary file into the EOS S3AI device on the Chilkat HDK. The HDK can be updated via the onboard UART connection to create demos and prototypes without additional time or resources. Users can also add more sensors to the HDK via available connectors and accompanying SDK. The Chilkat HDK kit also comes with a wrist worn form factor band for wearable application development.

"The new Chilkat EOS S3AI Hardware Development Kit supports quick and easy AI development for a variety of consumer and wearable endpoint IoT applications," said Sam Massih, director of product management at QuickLogic. "Its many onboard sensors allow for an excellent starting point for new use-case development. Transparent integration of the EOS S3AI SoC with the SensiML Analytics Toolkit makes the Chilkat HDK ideal for developing sophisticated, ultra-low power AI-based products without large teams of data scientists and hardware and software engineers."

Availability

The Chilkat EOS S3AI HDK (QAI-CHILLKATKIT-AA-1.0), EOS S3AI SoC (EOSAI-S-PDN64 or EOSAI-S-WRN42) and the SensiML Analytics Toolkit are all available now. For more information, visit https://www.quicklogic.com/products/chilkat-hdk/.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include an embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across the multitude of mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT applications. For more information, visit http://www.quicklogic.com/ and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic, offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com.

