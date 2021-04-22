New Chillax'n CBD Provides Inst-Ahhh Relief At The Big Race

Born in Tampa between rooftop cocktails and cotton candy sunsets, Chillax'n CBD super strength formula is designed to melt away tension, inviting calm into your stressed-out mind and putting inflammation on notice so you can stay active and live a more harmonious, relax'n life. Stop by the Chillax'n Lounge and have fun in the sun enjoying the products' feel-good vibes to Live the Chillax'n Life . Bonus: enjoy 50% off the first purchase on Chillaxn.com .

"We're excited to be part of the Big Race and give people the chance to renew their senses and feel free again," said company Founder and CEO, Erin Meagher. "We want everyone to get a taste of our beachside fundays and enjoy this Chillax'n™ lifestyle we in Florida enjoy year-round."

Created by industry leading Oil Expert, Beneficial Blends, all Chillax'n™ CBD products include 100% USA Farmed Hemp, non-detectible THC, are made by PhD Experts in a certified manufacturing facility, and are ISO 3rd party tested. Chillax'n also donates a portion of sales, plus $1, for every bottle of our 'Signature You' tincture sold, to community organizations promoting mental well-being.

About Chillax'n CBD

Chillax'n™ CBD is a product of Beneficial Blends, a leader in edible oils and other goods for more than a decade. Beneficial Blends is recognized for excellence in manufacturing and sustained revenue growth, awarded for the sixth year, on the INC5000 and for the fifth consecutive year as Tampa Bay Business Journals Fastest Growing Companies. The company maintains an SQF Level III rating, a FLDBPR cosmetics permit, and an FDA compliant facility, while holding USDA Certified Organic, Kosher, and Fair For Life Certifications – setting the benchmark for quality in the industry. The new line of premium Chillax'n CBD products starts at $8.99 and includes Organic CBD Water and Oil Concentrate Tinctures, CBD Single-Use Shots, CBD Mouth Spray, CBD Beverage Enhancers, CBD Body Creams, CBD Mask Spray, Candles, and Diffusers.

