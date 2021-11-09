New Christian Leadership Book by Rick Stephens Shows Faith Works in Business

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. and SANIBEL, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, In Plane Sight: Making Faith the Bedrock of Your Career, by Rick Stephens, is the engaging life story of an entrepreneur who achieved success at work and in life by igniting his spiritual life with God.

In Plane Sight: Making Faith the Bedrock of Your Career Rick Stephens

A detailed account of Stephens' successes and failures in business, intertwined with his personal faith and family experiences, In Plane Sight will resonate with Christian leaders from all walks of life. In Plane Sight demonstrates that applying Biblical principles will not only lead to high adventure, excitement, joy, and peace personally, it is an extremely effective way to run a business.

This book not only provides a roadmap to a flourishing career but serves as a guide for those looking to find Jesus, seeking wisdom, and struggling to trust God's plan, reminding Christians that anything is possible with God beside them.

"In Plane Sight is a series of stories about my business career and how my spiritual life was intertwined in decision-making and the experiences I had," said Stephens. "The stories have seemed to resonate with entrepreneurs and business leaders, especially those who want to live life to the fullest. Over 100 leaders are using it as their resource material this fall. I think many more leaders will find it helpful if the word gets out."

In Plane Sight includes an extensive study guide making it perfect for leadership teams to explore together.

If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Rick Stephens, please contact Rick L Stephens; [email protected]; 239-910-3998; www.ricklstephens.com

About the Author:

Rick Stephens is the founder of Horizon Hobby, Inc in Champaign, IL. After leading two organizations and being fired from both, he went about building his own hobby distribution business, starting in his own basement with three employees. Horizon became a world leader in the design and development of hobby products, including radio control airplanes, helicopters, cars, model railroad, and general hobby items. Horizon grew to exceed $330 million in revenues with over 700 people and facilities in Illinois, California, London, Hamburg, and Shanghai. In 2006, Horizon became 100% employee owned and in 2014 sold to private equity on behalf of the employees. Rick resides in Sanibel, FL and Champaign, IL.

More About This Title:

In Plane Sight: Making Faith the Bedrock of Your Career, by Rick Stephens, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on November 9, 2021. In Plane Sight —9781631955372 —has 270 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.99.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.

(www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rick L Stephens

Investres, LLC

239-910-3998

[email protected]

SOURCE Morgan James Publishing