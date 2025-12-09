NEW CHRISTIAN MEDITATION APP LAUNCHES IN 175 COUNTRIES

FIND "PEACE" IN A BUSY WORLD

Life-changing, scripture-based meditation to create a daily rhythm of Peace

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seek Peace Inc. (PBC) announced today its official launch of the Peace App, a new Christian meditation app to help users find quiet moments with God and build a habit of spiritual peace. Available globally across 175 countries, the Peace App offers guided meditations, scriptural content, multi-session courses on topics like grief, depression, anxiety, and gratitude, and music designed and engineered to anchor users in faith amidst the busyness of modern life.

"In a world that constantly demands our attention, we wanted to create a space where Christians and faith-curious seekers could intentionally disconnect from the noise and reconnect with God," said CEO and Founder, Matthew McDonald. "The Peace App is more than just a meditation app; it's a movement and tool for spiritual formation, helping users find the quiet strength that comes from dwelling in God's presence."

The app features hundreds of sessions, including:

Daily Meditations: Short, focused meditations tied to a specific Bible verse curated for morning, during the day, or for sleep in the evening.





Short, focused meditations tied to a specific Bible verse curated for morning, during the day, or for sleep in the evening. Immersive Sleep Stories & Psalms: Longer biblical-based meditative stories designed to promote restful & restorative sleep.





Longer biblical-based meditative stories designed to promote restful & restorative sleep. Courses: Multi-session courses focusing on anxiety, stress, depression, anger, grief, joy, gratitude, and more, helping users discover solutions to assist with mental well-being.





Multi-session courses focusing on anxiety, stress, depression, anger, grief, joy, gratitude, and more, helping users discover solutions to assist with mental well-being. Audio Bible: A meditative reading of all 66 books of the Bible. This feature is designed to aid in immersive Biblical study and passive listening, providing a convenient way to integrate God's word into a busy schedule, whether commuting, exercising, or winding down.





A meditative reading of all 66 books of the Bible. This feature is designed to aid in immersive Biblical study and passive listening, providing a convenient way to integrate God's word into a busy schedule, whether commuting, exercising, or winding down. Scientifically Composed Music: Intentionally crafted soundscapes designed to calm the mind and draw the heart into deeper communion with God.

The Peace App's entry into 175 countries positions it to tap into a digitally-engaged portion of the 2.5 billion Christians across the globe, specifically appealing to those seeking scripture-based, spiritual wellness solutions.

"We were intentional when designing the app to make sure the content was deeply rooted in scripture, minimizing human interpretation or personal bias and allowing room for God to work in the hearts and lives of each user," McDonald continued. "We want the Peace App to be a reliable source of Biblical truth for users seeking spiritual growth."

What Peace makes possible:

A deeper connection to self: find clarity and compassion within

find clarity and compassion within Spend time with God : anchor your day in spiritual stillness

: anchor your day in spiritual stillness Feel more calm and less anxious : create space for peace to take root

: create space for peace to take root Develop skills for mindful living: learn how to move slowly and with purpose

The Peace App is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Seek Peace Inc. (PBC) operates as a Public Benefit Corporation, committing a portion of its profits to mental health and spiritual development initiatives worldwide.

About Seek Peace Inc. (PBC):

Seek Peace Inc. (PBC) is a technology company dedicated to creating tools that foster spiritual well-being and mental health rooted in Christian faith. As a Public Benefit Corporation, the company is committed to ethical operation and social impact. https://www.seekpeace.io/

SOURCE Seek Peace Inc. (PBC)