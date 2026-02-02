New Christian Memoir Reveals Faith, Fear, and Transformation on Burma's Front Lines

*Nameless Faceless People: Ten Years With The Free Burma Rangers* – A Journey from Fear to Bold Love

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the world's longest civil war—now nearing 80 years and escalating since Myanmar's 2021 coup—David Small's new memoir, Nameless Faceless People: Ten Years With The Free Burma Rangers (Small Revolution Publishing), offers a raw, redemptive story of love prevailing in chaos. Featuring a foreword by David Eubank, founder of the Free Burma Rangers, the book is available for pre-sale now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and via www.jds.asia. It releases February 17, 2026, in paperback, ebook, and hardcover.

For nearly a decade, Small served on Burma's front lines with the Free Burma Rangers, delivering aid, hope, and love to ethnic communities amid relentless violence—including the Rohingya genocide, where he was directly involved. What began as a God-called adventure became a profound crucible of masculine initiation and spiritual growth. Arriving afraid and often "faking it," Small was transformed through beauty, love, loss, and God's fathering presence—learning to live free from comfort, fear, or pride.

"Love comes before language," Small writes. "I spent much of my life where I couldn't speak the main language, yet discovered love speaks first." Another core truth: "Don't ask for it to be easier—ask to be stronger." These lessons, forged in danger (including smuggling stolen uranium from a Burmese mine), challenge readers to choose love over fear.

The book also features a full book soundtrack (available on Spotify and other streaming platforms) featuring songs written by David Small based on the book chapters.

Christians seeking inspiration to live boldly for God form the primary audience; war memoir fans, veterans, Burma conflict followers, and Burmese refugee communities in the U.S. are strong secondary readers.

David Small, author of The Wandering Beloved, directs the Jungle Discipleship School—a nine-month program in Burma's jungles. From Kenora, Ontario, Canada, he has served 12 years as a missionary in Burma after a decade in the Canadian Armed Forces reserves (reaching Captain) and work in ice hockey. He holds a bachelor's from Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, Finland. He is based in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

