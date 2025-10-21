New Christian Poetry Book Written to Bring Scripture to Life

Readers are invited to see through the eyes of biblical figures, Mary, Judas, Peter, and others

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For some, storytelling has long been one of humanity's tools for understanding the past and its truth. Whether spanning cultures and centuries, stories may help readers process complex ideas and connect emotionally with experiences far removed from their own reality. In pursuit of inviting readers to experience scripture through the art of storytelling, author Augustine Jeyaraj introduces, "The Word in their Voices: A Catholic Pilgrim's Journey through Scripture and Poetry."

In the poetry book, a collection of poems becomes a window into the living word of God written by a Catholic pilgrim named Augustine. As he draws from a life devoted to both healing and searching, he blends decades of medical experience with reflections rooted in personal devotion, church tradition, and the passion for scripture.

"My hope is to walk beside the reader as one traveler of faith to another," Jeyaraj said. "Each poem invites readers to step into scripture, to pray with its stories following Mary, Judas, Peter, and more; accepting these characters to live again within our hearts."

As readers continue, Augustine encourages them to dwell on the importance of the stories, to pray with them, and to live with them anew, for they are more than ancient history, but living testimonies of faith, struggle, and redemption that can continue to speak into readers' lives today.

"As believers, we are called to honor these stories by remembering them and allowing their truths to shape the way we see, love, and serve," Augustine said. "They remind us that the hearts and voices of biblical writings still echo within us, guiding us towards a deeper walk in our faith."

"The World in their Voices: A Catholic Pilgrim's Journey through Scripture and Poetry"

By Augustine Jeyaraji

ISBN: 9781543784305 (softcover); 9781543784312 (hardcover); 9781543784329 (electronic)

Available at Patridge Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Augustine Jeyaraj Prema Raj, his baptismal name, which has shaped his spiritual journey, is a restless pilgrim in search of Jesus, seeking to know him more intimately and to be known by him in return. Throughout his life, he has devoted himself to the field of medicine and the vocation of healing, a calling marked by compassion, service, and care for the human body. Over time, however, he has felt drawn to tend more deeply to the soul, to share the good news that has transformed his own heart by publishing, "The World in their Voices: A Catholic Pilgrim's Journey through Scripture and Poetry." To learn more, please visit https://www.partridgepublishing.com/en-sg/bookstore/bookdetails/867580-the-word-in-their-voices.

