New Chubb Whitepaper Summarizes Recently-Implemented EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR); Puts Regulation into Perspective for U.S. Companies

"Information has always been a valuable asset and, because of technological advancements, is even more critical as a commodity in the current business environment," said Annmarie Giblin, Senior Counsel, Chubb. "GDPR is one of the most important legislative efforts to aid in the protection of data and the rights to privacy, and will likely have a lasting impact on the way that individuals and companies think about data privacy moving forward. This whitepaper is representative of Chubb's commitment to provide context to a complicated topic and to put this new regulation into perspective for U.S. companies."

Authored by Ms. Giblin, the new piece provides context around the enactment of the GDPR, including a history of data privacy in the European Union, an explanation of provisions and principles within the regulation, and a summary of the cyber security and breach obligations for companies subject to the regulation.

To download a complimentary copy of the whitepaper, click here. For more information on what you are most at risk for, visit www.chubb.com/cyber.

About Chubb:

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chubb-whitepaper-summarizes-recently-implemented-eu-general-data-protection-regulation-gdpr-puts-regulation-into-perspective-for-us-companies-300666487.html

SOURCE Chubb

Related Links

https://www2.chubb.com/us-en

