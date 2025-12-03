New Cigna Research Shows Purpose Can Offset Chronic Disease

"Having a sense of purpose gives people energy and helps them feel happier and healthier," said Stuart Lustig, MD, national medical executive for behavioral strategy and product design, Cigna Healthcare. "When you know what matters to you, you're more likely to bounce back from tough times, build strong friendships, and take care of yourself, doing things like eating well, staying active, and getting enough rest, all which impact your overall physical health."

People without purpose are 2-3x more likely to feel depressed

People without purpose have significantly lower vitality than those who have a strong sense of purpose (61.3 vs. 88.9). They're also five times less likely to feel energized (13% vs. 63%) and three times less likely to look forward to each day (31% vs. 86%).

Additionally, purpose seems to have a major effect on people who already struggle with their mental health. Research shows that lacking a strong sense of purpose is linked with increased feelings of depression and anxiety. Among people with mental health conditions, those without a clear sense of purpose are twice as likely to find it difficult to take initiative (20% vs. 46%) and nearly three times as likely to feel low enthusiasm (12% vs. 33%).

Lacking purpose is linked to unhealthy behaviors

Individuals who lack purpose are less likely to have had an annual physical or dental exam within the past year and are half as likely to wake feeling rested. Roughly one in three people (36%) who lack purpose say they practice mindful nutrition.

Having a strong sense of purpose is linked to greater autonomy and control over one's physical health – 84% of adults with strong purpose say they feel in control over their future health, vs. 55% of those without strong purpose.

Loneliness befriends those without purpose

People with a strong sense of purpose have the confidence and competence necessary to strengthen relationships, and they actively choose to spend time with the people in their lives who matter. People with a strong sense of purpose are also more engaged in their community through volunteering, with 42% reporting they volunteer, compared to just 26% of those who do not have a strong sense of purpose.

However, those who do not feel purposeful are half as likely to make time for the relationships they want (41% vs 87%). Only one in three feel they know how to make friends or like they can meaningfully connect with others.

Employees who lack purpose show up differently at work

Employees without a clear sense of purpose are more likely to be disengaged, burned out, and seeking new jobs—leading to absenteeism, presenteeism, and turnover.

In contrast, purpose-driven employees are more resilient, motivated, and committed. They experience less stress, pursue more growth, and go above and beyond, often earning recognition and driving stronger business outcomes. They are less likely than their coworkers who struggle with purpose to experience two major indicators of productivity: absenteeism, or missing work for any reason, and presenteeism, which means to be physically at work but mentally elsewhere.

Although workers with a strong sense of purpose feel the same degree of job pressure and demands as those without, they seem to be more resilient.

"Like vitality, purpose is attainable for everyone, and it's a powerful tool for living your best and healthiest life," added Lustig.

This is the fourth annual report published by The Cigna Group on the state of Vitality in America. The Vitality In America survey uses the Evernorth Vitality Index to measure an individual's sense of competency, autonomy, and relatedness across eight dimensions of health: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, purpose, and social.

The Vitality in America 2025 report offers actionable insights to foster purpose and vitality. Read the report here.

Methodology:

For the Vitality in America 2025 report, The Cigna Group conducted an online survey with 5,000 U.S. adults from June 3 to 22, 2025 in collaboration with YouGov using the Evernorth Vitality Index to measure an individual's sense of competency, autonomy, and relatedness across eight dimensions of health: emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, occupational, physical, purpose, and social.

