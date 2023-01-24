New CIR Report Predicts Next-generation Optical Transceivers to Generate $12.2 Billion in 2028

CROZET, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Industry Researchers (CIR) has issued a new report providing coverage of next generation optical transceivers. Embedding new approaches--such as coherent optics, co-packaged optics, and more efficient designs—next generation transceivers will be better suited to the needs of the network as demand increases and applications become more latency sensitive. According to CIR's new report next-generation transceivers will generate $12.2 Billion by 2028 compared to $6.0 Billion in 2023.

Summary Next-Generation Transceiver Revenues.

According to Lawrence Gasman, author of this new study, "Next Generation Transceivers Markets: 2022-2028" and President of CIR, "We are entering exciting new times. In future transceivers will no longer be just a transmitter plus receiver with some simple electronics thrown in. Transceivers will become smart modules appropriately designed to simplify network architecture and enable more flexible network configurations." Details about the report are available at https://cir-inc.com/reports/next-generation-transceivers-markets-2022-2028/.

About the Report:

This report analyzes the size and timing of opportunities in the next-generation transceiver space until 2028, examining the marketplace value created first by coherent technology and ultimately by co-packaging. In addition to a granular forecast from 2023 to 2028 we have included a quantitative historical sizing of the next-generation transceiver market in 2022. In addition, the report provides profiles of the following transceiver market influencers and their activities related to next-generation transceivers: Accelink, Ciena, Cisco, Coherent, Eoptolink, Fujitsu, Huawei, Infinera, Intel, Innoloight, Juniper, Lessengers, Limktel, Lumentum, Marvell, Molex, Source Photonics, and Sumitomo.

In addition to analyzing the technical and market changes that CIR expects to see in transceivers, this report also covers changes in the transceiver supply chain. This part of the report includes a discussion of the future of third-party transceivers and the all-important question of how transceiver manufacturing will shift out of China.

This report is targeted towards OEMs, third-party transceiver suppliers, network managers and, of course, transceiver manufacturers themselves.

From the Report:

Data rate requirements for optical transceivers will grow rapidly as Internet and 5G/6G users increase and latency-sensitive traffic from AI, machine learning (ML), Internet-of-things (IoT) and virtual reality traffic proliferate. Transceiver makers are responding to bandwidth challenges by introducing coherent transceivers throughout the network, even the access segment (Coherent PONs). By 2028, CIR says that coherent transceivers will rack up almost $4 Billion in revenue. Nonetheless, transceivers will eventually migrate towards co-package optics as well as engineer a new range of transceivers for edge data centers

in revenue. Nonetheless, transceivers will eventually migrate towards co-package optics as well as engineer a new range of transceivers for edge data centers PON transceiver markets are about to grow. New transceivers will be required to support "Combo" PONs and "Coherent PONs," which are PON networks that can carry traffic from many kinds of PON infrastructure. Next-generation PON transceivers will clock up $300 million in revenues by 2028

in revenues by 2028 Transceiver supply chains will simplify considerably in the next few years. It is unlikely that the two-tier pricing structure for transceivers will survive as links in the supply chain consolidate. Expect to role of distributors decline, while OEMs play a growing role in transceiver manufacturing. This latter trend will help cope with the increasing unreliability of China as a transceiver source.

About CIR

CIR has published hype-free industry analysis for the optical networking and photonics for more than 35 years. Our reports provide informed and reasoned market forecasts and industry analysis to a global roster of clients. In addition, to market analysis reports, CIR provides data sets of optical components with breakouts by types of data center and end user.

Visit http://www.cir-inc.com for a full listing of CIR's reports and other services.

