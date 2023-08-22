New Circana (NPD) Report Ranks Targus as Number One Laptop Bag Brand for US and Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller Channels

Targus

22 Aug, 2023, 13:30 ET

Company continues to lead industry in delivering innovative productivity-boosting solutions that address the needs of today's mobile workforce

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that it remains the number-one selling laptop case brand in US and Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller Channels1, according to a new retail report from Circana. Circana is the world's leading advisor on the complexities of consumer behavior which measures point-of-sale (POS) data across 2,000 categories and more than 500,000 stores.

Targus continues to lead the laptop cases category since creating the original laptop bag in 1983
"We are proud of our company's continued legacy and successful track record of bringing innovative, purposeful solutions that enable today's mobile workers to perform at their best," says David Dorantes, Director of Product Marketing for Targus. "Our leadership position in the market validates Targus as a trusted brand that today's businesses and consumers rely on to carry, protect, and connect their tech, wherever they go."

Targus continues to lead the laptop cases category since pioneering the first laptop case 40 years ago. Its innovative solutions include its patented Dome Protection System, DefenseGuard Antimicrobial Collection of laptop and tablet cases, EcoSmart® laptop bags made out of recycled PET polyester derived from plastic water bottles, and patented checkpoint-friendly bags.

The data also find that despite the decline in the tech sector this year, the demand for retail laptop backpacks is up by 9 percent, based on total number of units year-over-year (YOY) as well as 13 percent in market value from the previous year2. In addition, Targus maintains the number one spot in US B2B Universal Docks (3rd party only) and has increased its market share to 22 percent.3

About Targus
For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

1Source: Circana, US/Canada Retail and US B2B Reseller in Unit Sales for 12ME June 2023 (Laptop Bag case type = Briefcase, Sleeve, Attache, Slipcase, Messenger Bag)

2Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, US Accessories Sales, 12ME June 2023 (backpack category including laptop sleeve)

3Source: Circana, US B2B Reseller, Docking Stations Unit Sales, 12ME June 2023

*Targus, Dome Protection System, DefenseGuard, and EcoSmart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

