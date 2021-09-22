New Circulon SteelShield™ Technology Cookware

Uniquely engineered to be the greatest thing since nonstick, Circulon SteelShield™ Technology features a hybrid cooking surface, starting with an extremely durable, PFOA-free nonstick that is protected with raised circles of steel for scratch-free, worry-free use, time after time. Circulon SteelShield™ Technology allows home cooks to fearlessly tackle everyday cooking with high-performance cookware that delivers stainless steel performance with much easier cleanup, and is built for life. Underscoring the fact that Circulon SteelShield™ Technology won't scratch, bonus stainless steel kitchen tools – such as a cleverly designed Scraping Spoon to easily incorporate flavorful browned bits back into a sauce or braise, and a Slotted Spatula that's designed for cutting foods like omelets and frittatas directly in the pan – are included in select sets and items.

Bold and contemporary in styling, the C Series and S Series share similar design and performance features, including: beautifully crafted, ergonomic handles made of hollow cast stainless steel that are comfortable, and stay cool during cooktop use; and tempered glass lids with wide reinforced metal rims to easily monitor the cooking process without releasing moisture and flavors. Both series are conveniently dishwasher safe, suitable for use on all cooktops, including induction, and oven safe to 500 degrees F.

The new Circulon SteelShield™ Technology C Series offers ultra-durable try- ply clad construction for a lifetime of professional quality results. A thick core of aluminum – sandwiched between the unique SteelShield™ nonstick cooking surface and a polished stainless steel exterior – distributes heat quickly and evenly throughout the base and sides of the cookware for optimum heat control and no hotspots. Additionally, C Series has flat rivets for effortless cleanup, and the premium cookware's SteelShield™ nonstick extends from the base all the way up the sides to provide extra coverage and protection from scratches. The C Series is offered in the following sets and open stock items:

10-Piece Set: 1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 2 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 8 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 4 Qt. Covered Saute Pan with Helper Handle, 12.5" Frying Pan, Stainless Steel Slotted Spatula, and Stainless Steel Scraping Spoon ($399.99)

Twin Pack Skillet Set: 8.5" and 10" Open Frying Pans ($79.99)

12.5" Open Frying Pan ($89.99)

2 Qt. Covered Saucepan ($69.99)

3.5 Qt. Covered Chef Pan with Stainless Steel Scraping Spoon ($99.99)

5 Qt. Covered Saute Pan with Helper Handle ($129.99)

12.5" Open Stir Fry with Helper Handle ($119.99)

14" Covered Wok with Clear Lid ($159.99)

The new Circulon SteelShield™ Technology S Series features an elegant brushed stainless steel exterior, combined with an extra thick aluminum base that is fully encapsulated in magnetic stainless steel for fast and even heating. The collection's signature SteelShield™ surface fully covers the inside base of the cookware, protecting the nonstick from scratches and damage. Tough and durable, the high performance S Series is equally good-looking with a handsome, easy-care design that's made to last. The S Series is offered in the following sets and open stock items:

10-Piece Set: 1.5 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 3 Qt. Covered Saucepan, 6.5 Qt. Covered Stockpot, 3 Qt. Covered Saute Pan, 8" Frying Pan, 11" Frying Pan, Stainless Steel Slotted Spatula ($279.99)

Twin Pack Set: 8" and 10.25" Open Frying Pans ($59.99)

12" Covered Frying Pan ($79.99)

4 Qt. Covered Saucepot ($79.99)

7.5 Qt. Covered Stockpot ($99.99)

9.5" Open Frying Pan with 13" Turner ($49.99)

5 Qt. Covered Saute with Helper Handle ($119.99)

* All Prices are suggested retail. Please contact us to verify pricing prior to publishing.

For further information on Circulon SteelShield™ Technology Cookware and other Circulon kitchen products, consumers are welcomed to visit Circulon.com . Circulon.com offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit Circulon.com/Affiliates or email [email protected].

Circulon® is a premier brand offered by California-based Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in America. In addition to Circulon®, brands sold by Meyer include Anolon®, Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Rachael Ray®, Ayesha™ Curry, Hestan, Ruffoni, BonJour, and LocknLock.

