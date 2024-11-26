New Cirium Report and Data Shows Strong Growth in International Flying to and from Africa

Cirium schedule data reveals seats scheduled to and from Africa will increase year-over-year from Asia (+29%), the Middle East (+12%), Europe (+11%), and North America (+6%).

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- African aviation is experiencing remarkable growth, as detailed in Africa's Skies in Focus, a new report released today by Cirium, the most trusted source of aviation analytics. Several factors have converged to fuel this rapid growth, including robust government support, increased investment, and a rising demand for air travel.

"African carriers and airports have among them global leaders, and that is not hyperbole," said Mike Malik, Chief Marketing Officer of Cirium. "Look at the breadth and development of the Ethiopian Airlines network, or the operational excellence of Safair. That's African aviation today, with more exciting developments on the way."

Safair, the South African airline, excels at on-time performance, a key driver of customer satisfaction and a measure of overall operational performance. In 2024, the airline is the undisputed leader in the Middle East and Africa, and a strong performer among the global Low-Cost Carriers.

Passenger traffic in Africa surpassed pre-pandemic numbers in 2023 when total passenger traffic reached 161 million, compared to 144 million in 2019. The busiest airports on the continent are Cairo, Johannesburg, and Cape Town. African-flagged carriers maintain the lion's share of capacity there, whose fleets are set to more than double by 2043, as detailed in the report.

