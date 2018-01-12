New CITGO CEO Arrives in Houston

News provided by

CITGO

19:44 ET

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO President and CEO Asdrúbal Chávez recently conducted his first corporate meeting with top senior executives and management to review the Company's 2017 results, including the record-setting safety performance and operational achievements. Building on this momentum into 2018, CITGO will continue to emphasize excellence in all aspects of its operations, with major refineries located in Lake Charles, La., Corpus Christi, Texas and Lemont, Ill. The corporate headquarters will remain in Houston, Texas where it has been since 2004.

About CITGO
CITGO Petroleum Corporation, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-citgo-ceo-arrives-in-houston-300582277.html

SOURCE CITGO

Related Links

http://www.citgo.com

Also from this source

Dec 13, 2017, 10:30 ET TeamCITGO Aruba Participates in Beach Cleanup

Jan 11, 2018, 18:18 ET New CITGO CEO Arrives in Houston

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

New CITGO CEO Arrives in Houston

News provided by

CITGO

19:44 ET