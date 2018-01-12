New CITGO CEO Arrives in Houston

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO President and CEO Asdrúbal Chávez recently conducted his first corporate meeting with top senior executives and management to review the Company's 2017 results, including the record-setting safety performance and operational achievements. Building on this momentum into 2018, CITGO will continue to emphasize excellence in all aspects of its operations, with major refineries located in Lake Charles, La., Corpus Christi, Texas and Lemont, Ill. The corporate headquarters will remain in Houston, Texas where it has been since 2004.