New City, New Brand for the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sweets & Snacks Expo announced today a new brand for the world's premier confectionery and snack trade show. Rolling out immediately to coincide with the show moving to a two-city rotation starting in 2024 with Indianapolis, attendees at this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo caught a preview of the new brand – and it's 'big and bold.'

"As we look to the future of this important brand we have built through the Sweets & Snacks Expo, we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our growing exhibitor and attendee community," John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, host organization of the Sweets & Snacks Expo, said. "Our new brand is inspired by the unique experiences associated with candy and snacks – the thrill of discovering innovative new products, the sweetness of sharing a decadent piece of chocolate with a loved one, and the always satisfying crunch of a tasty potato chip." 

Nearly 18,000 people registered for the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo, with more than 800 exhibitors on the show floor. The Sweets & Snacks Expo brings together confectionery and snack retailers, manufacturers, brokers and suppliers to showcase the latest product innovations, merchandising ideas and supply-side solutions. The show has a significant economic impact on its host city – historically generating $21 million per year for the city of Chicago.

As interest in the Sweets & Snacks Expo grows, so do the needs of the exhibitors and attendees. Both Indianapolis and Las Vegas are the right fit to meet the growing demand for the Sweets & Snacks Expo and enable it to continue providing the innovation, insights and connections that the candy and snack industries want and need. Beginning in 2024, the Sweets & Snacks Expo will cycle through a rotation of two years at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, followed by one year at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas until 2032.

To learn more about the future of the Sweets & Snacks Expo, visit SweetsAndSnacks.com/Future.

About Sweets & Snacks Expo
The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)
The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $42 billion in retail sales each year. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

