New CiviClick Whitepaper: How DoorDash, DraftKings, Uber, and Rivian Are Winning Policy Fights by Mobilizing Real Stakeholders

Two decades of Congressional Management Foundation research show individualized constituent communication outperforms paid advertising and lobbying - and a new whitepaper from CiviClick details how leading companies are closing the gap

WASHINGTON, May. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CiviClick, a nonpartisan grassroots advocacy software platform, today released a 48-page whitepaper examining how some of America's most recognizable companies are winning state and federal policy fights by mobilizing employees, customers, and other real stakeholders to tell authentic stories to lawmakers.

The whitepaper, titled "How Corporations Win Grassroots Advocacy Campaigns by Telling Authentic Stories," draws on two decades of Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) research showing that individualized constituent communication is the single most influential form of advocacy on an undecided lawmaker — outperforming paid advertising, form emails, and even meetings with professional lobbyists.

The research also surfaces a persistent gap. Ninety-one percent of congressional staff say district-specific impact information would help them advise their boss; only nine percent report receiving it frequently. Seventy-nine percent say personal constituent stories would help; only eighteen percent report receiving them regularly.

"There is a massive gap between what lawmakers want to hear and what they actually receive," said Chazz Clevinger, founder and CEO of CiviClick. "The companies that close that gap are the ones winning their policy fights. The ones that don't are the ones writing checks to lobbyists and wondering why the bill still moved."

Four extended case studies



The whitepaper details four corporate grassroots programs that have produced measurable legislative wins:

DoorDash's DashRoots program has united more than 210,000 delivery professionals, merchants, and consumers across all 50 states. Recent wins include defeating a proposed delivery fee in Illinois and passing first-in-the-nation portable benefits legislation through the Wisconsin legislature.





DraftKings' New York mobile sports betting campaign combined grassroots customer pressure, executive engagement, and direct lobbying to secure Governor Cuomo's April 2021 inclusion of mobile wagering in the state budget - a multi-year effort the whitepaper presents as a masterclass in coalition design.





campaign combined grassroots customer pressure, executive engagement, and direct lobbying to secure Governor Cuomo's April 2021 inclusion of mobile wagering in the state budget - a multi-year effort the whitepaper presents as a masterclass in coalition design. Uber's city-by-city playbook for ridesharing legalization shows how technology companies can build scalable advocacy infrastructure that adapts to local political conditions across hundreds of municipalities.





Rivian's 2026 Washington State breakthrough overturned a twelve-year dealer monopoly on direct EV sales after Rivian customers wrote personal messages to legislators about why they should be able to buy vehicles directly. Senate Bill 6354 passed 47-2 in the Senate and 84-9 in the House. The thesis "The common thread across all four case studies is that sustained victory requires more than direct lobbying," Clevinger said. "It requires a standing network of authentic stakeholder advocates who can be activated quickly, speak credibly to lawmakers in their own words, and mobilize again for the next fight."



The whitepaper also examines how companies can bridge political divides by mobilizing stakeholders with different political orientations around shared policy goals, how to integrate corporate social responsibility with civic engagement, and how to overcome the most common participation obstacles in corporate grassroots programs. The full whitepaper is available for download at civiclick.com.

CiviClick is a nonpartisan grassroots advocacy software platform headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Los Angeles. The platform helps organizations build campaign pages where real people can contact their elected and regulatory officials with personalized messages. CiviClick serves diverse groups across the partisan spectrum, including corporations, trade associations, nonprofits, and issue advocacy organizations.

Founded in 2023 by Chazz Clevinger, a 13-year veteran of civic technology who previously worked at the White House Office of Strategic Initiatives, CiviClick has been recognized with multiple AAPC, Pollie, and Reed Awards for advocacy technology.

SOURCE CiviClick