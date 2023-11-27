New Classic Holiday Book "Needles, The Forgotten Christmas Tree" Teaches Kids About Hope Not Giving Up

News provided by

Foreword Publicity

27 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Foreword Publicity is pleased to announce that a newly released book, Needles, the Forgotten Christmas Tree, written by Richard Wagner, is spreading hope and optimism to children everywhere this holiday season.

Published by Mascot Books, this timeless tale tells the story of a scraggly little tree named Needles who must endure taunts, criticism, and setbacks to realize his goal of becoming a beautiful Christmas tree.

Continue Reading
Needles, The Forgotten Christmas Tree, written by Richard Wagner
Needles, The Forgotten Christmas Tree, written by Richard Wagner

Needles, the Forgotten Christmas Tree is a story of hope, dreams, desires, determination, and never giving up. It also offers the observation that what others think is beautiful may not really matter.

Needles, the Forgotten Christmas Tree is an Amazon #1 bestseller and has earned several awards, including a Gold Mom's Choice Award and a Literary Titan Book Award. Additionally, the book has garnered glowing reviews from prestigious outlets including Readers' Favorite and Midwest Book Review.

Wagner grew up in Southern California. When he was 14-years old, a business friend of his father's had a small Christmas tree delivered as a thank you. Their family already had a large tree decorated in the house. Not being able to find anyone who needed a tree, that small Christmas tree stood outside by itself for the remainder of the Christmas holiday.

"This book serves as a tribute to that little tree and what might have been, but more importantly, to all the beauty, goodness, and hope that Christmas brings to us all," said Wagner, who still resides in Southern California with his wife and two children.

Wagner hopes that this charming and beautifully illustrated book will become a part of family Christmas traditions.

Needles, the Forgotten Christmas Tree (ISBN: 978-1-64543-708-6) is available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold. An accompanying eBook is also available.  The book is distributed by APG, Ingram, the American Wholesale Book Company, Baker & Taylor, and Follett Library Resources.

SOURCE Foreword Publicity

Also from this source

New Inspirational Handbook, "Zen and the Art of Navigating College," Underscores the Need to Take Control of the Education Process

New Inspirational Handbook, "Zen and the Art of Navigating College," Underscores the Need to Take Control of the Education Process

Foreword Publicity announces the release of Zen and the Art of Navigating College: An Inquiry into the True Nature of Education and the Power of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Retail

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.