New Clearwater Analytics Report Highlights Key Considerations for APAC Insurers in 2024

News provided by

Clearwater Analytics

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Study Reveals Healthy Appetite for More AI, Machine Learning & Cloud-Based Technology Solutions

BOISE, Idaho and SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today published its 2024 Hong Kong & Singapore Insurance Industry Outlook report. The survey, conducted in October and November of 2023, engaged over 80 insurers and insurance asset managers in Hong Kong and Singapore, representing over $2.5 trillion in assets under management.

Continue Reading
Download the new Clearwater Analytics Report that highlights key considerations for APAC Insurers and Insurance Asset Managers in 2024.
Download the new Clearwater Analytics Report that highlights key considerations for APAC Insurers and Insurance Asset Managers in 2024.

The survey provides a fascinating look at a wide array of transformative trends that are top-of-mind for insurers and insurance asset managers in 2024, including greater M&A activity, regulatory developments, solvency rules, investing strategies and associated operational complexities, technology expenditure, and technology priorities.

Notable findings from the Clearwater study include:

  • An expectation of a wave of M&A activity to impact both Hong Kong and Singapore in 2024, as the region echoes the wider global industry trend towards consolidation.
  • 99% of the industry anticipate allocations towards private market assets in 2024, but 37% express concerns determining fair value for these assets.
  • 86% see their technology spend rising next year, with the C-suite prioritizing the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud-based solutions.

"In 2024, insurers in Hong Kong and Singapore will encounter increasingly diversified investing strategies, industry-wide consolidation, exciting new technological advancements, and emerging regulatory directives," said Tom Marlatt, Director of Insurance at Clearwater Analytics. "Despite these transformative trends, our study reveals a prevailing sense of optimism among insurers and insurance asset managers that tips the scales in their favor. As insurers assess their readiness to make progress in the new year, the path forward will depend on where they find themselves in terms of operational capabilities, investing strategies, technology adoption and more. Based on our findings, one priority is clear: the industry will require modern, trusted technology to deliver high-quality data that drives greater returns, customization, and ultimately contributes positively to their bottom line."

Download the 2024 Hong Kong & Singapore Insurance Industry Outlook Report for the full insights. To learn more about Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics

Also from this source

Clearwater Analytics Study Shows Insurer Investor Shift

Clearwater Analytics Study Shows Insurer Investor Shift

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today...
Clearwater Analytics Wins RiskTech Buyside 50 Award for Second Consecutive Year

Clearwater Analytics Wins RiskTech Buyside 50 Award for Second Consecutive Year

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.