New Climate Change Musical Premiers to Rave Review In New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new musical about climate change is premiering in New York Off-Broadway. The show, titled "Hooked on Happiness," spotlights a high-school drama class that decides to create their own musical about global warming, instead of performing one of the usual shows their drama teacher has suggested.

The musical is an inspiring new look at climate justice and what the generation that will have to endure its most dire effects is doing to ignite immediate action.

As a student says, "Just remember - a fish can't be happy in hot water, a bird can't be happy in dirty air, a bear can't be happy in a dead forest, and people can't be happy in an environment that's collapsing beyond our control."

Concerned they may not have a future, the students decide to join voices with other young people across the globe to confront the threat our warming climate poses to their future. As another student says, "If 16-year-old Greta Thunberg could sail across the Atlantic to demonstrate against climate change, we should at least be able to do a show about it."

The rave review of the show, which appeared in TheaterScene.net, says, "Hooked on Happiness" is a delightful new musical set in a high school drama class, with book and lyrics by Tom Attea, and music composed by Arthur Abrams…. Director Mark Marcante does a brilliant job…genius… The choreography by Mackenzie Surbey is original and blends perfectly well with the music… very catchy tunes … From ballads to a disco tune, from rap to group numbers, the music is spot on… One of the best songs is "Love in an Uncertain Time…."How Hellish Hot Does it Have to Get" is another fav…"

Audience members also rave about the show. For instance, a member of the audience described the show as "A Delightful, Resonant, Inspirational message," and went on to say I'm "Hooked to happiness after seeing this!"

The musical is now playing at Theater For The New City, a Pulitizer Prize-winning theater in New York's Lower East Side for a limited engagement through December 1st. Tickets are $15 ($10 for students and seniors) and can be purchased at the box office (212-254-1109), online at brownpapertickets.com.

The creative team behind the musical is currently seeking financial backing so the show can move to a theater where it can enjoy an extended run. Otherwise, the show will have its final performance on Sunday, December 1st.

Enjoy the complete review here: http://www.theaterscene.net/musicals/offbway/hooked-on-happiness/james-navarrete/

Learn more about Theater for the New City here: theaterforthenewcity.net

