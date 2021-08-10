LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new climate report published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has warned of dire consequences for humanity if emissions are not lowered. The milestone study stressed that extreme heatwaves, droughts, and flooding would increase if temperatures continue to rise.

The report highlighted that the rise of sea levels has tripled since the period of 1901-1971 due to human influence. Researchers also noted that it was "virtually certain" that hot extremes such as heatwaves have become increasingly common and are now more intense than ever before. The report comes three months before the pivotal climate summit known as COP26 scheduled to be held in Glasgow.

"If we combine forces now, we can avert climate catastrophe. But, as today's report makes clear, there is no time for delay and no room for excuses. I count on government leaders and all stakeholders to ensure COP26 is a success," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Most regions of the world are already beginning to feel the impact of rising temperatures. However, small island nations that contribute little to global emissions are at the most risk if immediate action is not taken. This reality has led countries like Dominica to take matters into their own hands, using whatever resources available to tackle the climate crisis. Dominica has most notably used funds generated under its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme to champion sustainability and resiliency in all sectors of society.

"Small countries like Dominica have done little to hyperbolise the climate crisis," said Honourable Cozier Frederick, Dominica's Minister of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment. "Instead, we in Dominica are on our way to climate resilience because we have no other choice. We are left fending for ourselves. Global leaders need to live up to their climate commitments, otherwise, climate catastrophe will worsen for us all."

Following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit declared that the island would become the world's first climate-resilient nation. In recent years, the country has used money from its CBI Programme to build weather-resistant housing, sustainable infrastructure and is constructing a geothermal plant. The programme is also contributing to a Vulnerable Resiliency Fund that will help the country financially in the event of weather disasters.

These achievements have been made possible due to the popularity of Dominica's CBI, which has welcomed wealthy investors to obtain second citizenship once making a monetary contribution through a government fund or buy eco-luxury property.

