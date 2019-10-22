New Clinical Advances in Gastroenterology Presented at the American College of Gastroenterology's 84th Annual Scientific Meeting

This year's scientific presentations reveal significant findings and innovative technologies for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of digestive diseases and serious GI-related health issues, including data on young onset colorectal cancer (CRC), acute pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, the gut microbiome, esophageal cancer among patients with GERD, as well as liver diseases including hepatocellular carcinoma and fatty liver disease.

How is coffee good for the gut microbiome?

What are the risks of acute pancreatitis among cannabis users?

Do statins have a protective role against developing liver cancer?

Why is maintaining a healthy weight so important to colorectal cancer survival?

Can chronic opioid use be related to difficulty swallowing and esophagus problems?

Which patients are at high risk of failing standard sedation during endoscopy and may require anesthesia-assisted sedation?

What happens when thieves heist a giant inflatable colon in Kansas City, MO ?

These are some of the intriguing clinical questions answered in the Noteworthy Abstracts selected by the ACG Public Relations Committee, whose authors provide additional perspective on their findings and explain what the clinical science means for patients. Following the links below, reporters can explore these Noteworthy Abstracts and Author Insights and connect with these researchers for media stories.

Please note that all research presented at ACG 2019 is strictly embargoed until Monday, October 28, 2019, at 8:00 am Central Daylight Time.

Helpful Links for Media on the ACG Blog

Visit Press Info ACG Annual Scientific Meeting page of gi.org

Explore ACG's Press Room logistics, press releases, media advisories and links to author insights, commentary, and perspective on noteworthy clinical findings in gastroenterology and hepatology presented at the ACG 2019 Annual Scientific Meeting.

[https://gi.org/media/press-info-scientific-meeting]

Noteworthy Abstracts and Author Insights

Nominated by the ACG Public Relations Committee, this group of abstracts features scientific findings that are innovative, noteworthy for the lay reader, relevant to those who suffer from common GI problems, and which represent a significant advancement in the diagnosis and treatment of GI diseases. The Committee aims to identify novel and thought-provoking abstracts which reinforce key public health messages, such as the importance of CRC screening, particularly for minority and at-risk populations, or which feature common GI problems in a new way.

[https://gi.org/media/press-info-scientific-meeting/featured-science]

Featured Lectures

Learn more about the featured lectures by renowned experts which will showcase innovative and challenging issues in clinical gastroenterology at ACG 2019.

[https://gi.org/2019/10/10/featured-lectures-at-acg-2019]

Other News from ACG 2019

ACG Elects Mark B. Pochapin, MD, FACG 2019-2020 President – Embargoed until Oct. 28, 2019 at 8 am CDT

Dr. Mark B. Pochapin, a gastroenterologist at NYU School of Medicine/NYU Langone Health, was elected President of the American College of Gastroenterology. Dr. Pochapin's clinical and research interests include prevention, early detection, and treatment of gastrointestinal cancers and quality in endoscopy.

ACG Announces Fifth Annual SCOPY Awards – Embargoed until Oct. 28, 2019 at 8 am CDT

ACG's Service Award for Colorectal Cancer Outreach, Prevention, and Year-Round Excellence recognizes the achievements of ACG members in their community engagement, education and awareness efforts for colorectal cancer prevention.

Media Availability: Ciarán P. Kelly, MD, FACG, Available to Discuss Celiac Disease: Myths and Mysteries on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 4 pm CDT

Ciarán P. Kelly, MD, FACG, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, is available to discuss Celiac Disease: Myths and Mysteries, topic of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture.

Navigating the ACG 2019 Abstracts

Final Program Book

Tip: Look at pages 58-68 of the Final Program Book for the Plenary Session Oral Papers. Look at pages 27-37 for the award-winning and Presidential Posters. ACG's Presidential Posters are highly meritorious projects selected by the ACG Educational Affairs Committee, and the College recognizes excellent clinical research by organ-system category as well as research by fellows-in-training.

Itinerary Planner

Tip: Search all of the abstracts on the ACG 2019 Itinerary Planner:

[https://www.eventscribe.com/2019/ACG]

Global Search- select the "Global Search" option in the menu. This search will pull any and every instance of an entered name or keyword(s).

Oral Papers: use the "Courses/Sessions" option, select the "Keyword Search" option, and type the word "plenary" into the search bar. The search will pull in all of the oral abstracts.

Posters: select the "Posters" option and search by Author, Title, Number, Organ System or Date.

