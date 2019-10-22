New Clinical Advances in Gastroenterology Presented at the American College of Gastroenterology's 84th Annual Scientific Meeting
Featured science includes the benefits of coffee for the microbiome, the risk of acute pancreatitis among cannabis users, the role of statins in reducing the risk of liver cancer, and the remarkable media impact of stolen giant inflatable colon
Oct 22, 2019, 08:00 ET
SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 5,500 gastroenterologists and other health care professionals will convene at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX for the premier clinical gastroenterology event—the American College of Gastroenterology's 84th Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course (ACG 2019)—to review the latest scientific advances in gastrointestinal research, treatment of digestive diseases and clinical practice management.
This year's scientific presentations reveal significant findings and innovative technologies for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of digestive diseases and serious GI-related health issues, including data on young onset colorectal cancer (CRC), acute pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, the gut microbiome, esophageal cancer among patients with GERD, as well as liver diseases including hepatocellular carcinoma and fatty liver disease.
- How is coffee good for the gut microbiome?
- What are the risks of acute pancreatitis among cannabis users?
- Do statins have a protective role against developing liver cancer?
- Why is maintaining a healthy weight so important to colorectal cancer survival?
- Can chronic opioid use be related to difficulty swallowing and esophagus problems?
- Which patients are at high risk of failing standard sedation during endoscopy and may require anesthesia-assisted sedation?
- What happens when thieves heist a giant inflatable colon in Kansas City, MO?
These are some of the intriguing clinical questions answered in the Noteworthy Abstracts selected by the ACG Public Relations Committee, whose authors provide additional perspective on their findings and explain what the clinical science means for patients. Following the links below, reporters can explore these Noteworthy Abstracts and Author Insights and connect with these researchers for media stories.
Please note that all research presented at ACG 2019 is strictly embargoed until Monday, October 28, 2019, at 8:00 am Central Daylight Time.
Helpful Links for Media on the ACG Blog
Visit Press Info ACG Annual Scientific Meeting page of gi.org
Explore ACG's Press Room logistics, press releases, media advisories and links to author insights, commentary, and perspective on noteworthy clinical findings in gastroenterology and hepatology presented at the ACG 2019 Annual Scientific Meeting.
[https://gi.org/media/press-info-scientific-meeting]
Noteworthy Abstracts and Author Insights
Nominated by the ACG Public Relations Committee, this group of abstracts features scientific findings that are innovative, noteworthy for the lay reader, relevant to those who suffer from common GI problems, and which represent a significant advancement in the diagnosis and treatment of GI diseases. The Committee aims to identify novel and thought-provoking abstracts which reinforce key public health messages, such as the importance of CRC screening, particularly for minority and at-risk populations, or which feature common GI problems in a new way.
[https://gi.org/media/press-info-scientific-meeting/featured-science]
Featured Lectures
Learn more about the featured lectures by renowned experts which will showcase innovative and challenging issues in clinical gastroenterology at ACG 2019.
[https://gi.org/2019/10/10/featured-lectures-at-acg-2019]
Other News from ACG 2019
ACG Elects Mark B. Pochapin, MD, FACG 2019-2020 President – Embargoed until Oct. 28, 2019 at 8 am CDT
Dr. Mark B. Pochapin, a gastroenterologist at NYU School of Medicine/NYU Langone Health, was elected President of the American College of Gastroenterology. Dr. Pochapin's clinical and research interests include prevention, early detection, and treatment of gastrointestinal cancers and quality in endoscopy.
ACG Announces Fifth Annual SCOPY Awards – Embargoed until Oct. 28, 2019 at 8 am CDT
ACG's Service Award for Colorectal Cancer Outreach, Prevention, and Year-Round Excellence recognizes the achievements of ACG members in their community engagement, education and awareness efforts for colorectal cancer prevention.
Media Availability: Ciarán P. Kelly, MD, FACG, Available to Discuss Celiac Disease: Myths and Mysteries on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 4 pm CDT
Ciarán P. Kelly, MD, FACG, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, is available to discuss Celiac Disease: Myths and Mysteries, topic of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Lecture.
Navigating the ACG 2019 Abstracts
Final Program Book
Tip: Look at pages 58-68 of the Final Program Book for the Plenary Session Oral Papers. Look at pages 27-37 for the award-winning and Presidential Posters. ACG's Presidential Posters are highly meritorious projects selected by the ACG Educational Affairs Committee, and the College recognizes excellent clinical research by organ-system category as well as research by fellows-in-training.
Itinerary Planner
Tip: Search all of the abstracts on the ACG 2019 Itinerary Planner:
[https://www.eventscribe.com/2019/ACG]
- Global Search- select the "Global Search" option in the menu. This search will pull any and every instance of an entered name or keyword(s).
- Oral Papers: use the "Courses/Sessions" option, select the "Keyword Search" option, and type the word "plenary" into the search bar. The search will pull in all of the oral abstracts.
- Posters: select the "Posters" option and search by Author, Title, Number, Organ System or Date.
About the American College of Gastroenterology
Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 14,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College's vision is to be the pre-eminent professional organization that champions the evolving needs of clinicians in the delivery of high-quality, evidence-based and compassionate health care to gastroenterology patients. The mission of the College is to advance world-class care for patients with gastrointestinal disorders through excellence, innovation and advocacy in the areas of scientific investigation, education, prevention and treatment. www.gi.org
Visit the ACG Website Media & Press section for all news, featured research, and expert insights related to the ACG 2019 Annual Scientific Meeting and Postgraduate Course.
