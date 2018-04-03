New Clinical Data Repository on the Way for Health Information Exchanges

"Everyone agrees access to patient-centric data is the end goal. But the data must be accurately matched to the right patient, or else all the time and resource investment in interoperability initiatives is wasted," said Gregory Church, President of 4medica.

Church continued, "So who will be the custodian to verify and validate the data? Someone capable must assume this responsibility. With 20 years of experience in clinical data interoperability, and standardizing and aggregating tens of millions of patient identities, 4medica is better prepared than any other entity to take this role on."

How the 4medica CDR advances a universal patient record

Historically, HIEs move rather than store healthcare data. But for today's "HIE 2.0" that wants to create a nationally accessible home for patient-centric data, a CDR is a must. To that end, the 4medica offering will provide a secure, scalable environment for a comprehensive view of patient-centric data.

Crucially, because of 4medica's powerful data enrichment engine that matches records in real time while utilizing unlimited historical values—creating a powerfully reliable master patient record—all stakeholders can be assured data is about the right patient. The CDR in turn can be accessed by providers, labs, payers, and most importantly, patients. Feature highlights include:

FHIR-based engine

The 4medica Big Data MPI for accurate, real time record matching

Cloud-based

HIPAA-compliant

Patient and provider portals

"This is an exciting time for HIEs, who are moving beyond interoperability to offer universal views of patient data. 4medica looks forward to providing the secure, scalable infrastructure to achieve this long-sought end goal of the entire healthcare community," Church concluded.

Members of the media and others interested in meeting 4medica at the upcoming Community Information Exchange Summit in San Diego, April 16—17, may contact Stephanie Janard at sjanard@acmarketingpr.com or 704.418.9874. 4medica is a sponsor and exhibitor at the event, where 4medica founder Oleg Bess, M.D., will be moderating the panel, "Incorporating Diverse Data Sets and User Experiences from a Variety of Perspectives."

About 4medica

4medica provides the industry's leading SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) Big Data MPI and clinical data exchange platform to help healthcare organizations of diverse types create a seamless view of the patient care experience and further drive better health outcomes. The 4medica Big Data MPI and ClinXdata Clinical Data Exchange platform integrate with and build upon disparate systems to facilitate patient identity management and interoperable data exchange across various care settings to promote care continuity. The cloud computing model is scalable, lower cost, maintenance-free, easy to use and deployable in a few months or less, eliminating large capital outlays or resource utilization. 4medica connects hundreds of organizations including ACOS, HIEs, hospitals, health systems, physicians, laboratories, and radiology imaging centers. Learn more at www.bigdatampi.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Janard

Amendola Communications for 4medica

1.704.418.9874

sjanard@acmarketingpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-clinical-data-repository-on-the-way-for-health-information-exchanges-300622901.html

SOURCE 4medica

Related Links

http://www.bigdatampi.com

