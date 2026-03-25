New Clinical Frontiers for Acclaro's UltraClear® 2910 nm Fiber Laser Revealed by Leading Experts at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Renowned dermatologists showcase novel treatment protocols, expanded indications, and real-world successes with UltraClear® fiber laser technology

SMITHFIELD, R.I., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The spotlight will be on Acclaro's UltraClear® fiber laser technology innovation as leading dermatology specialists present new treatment results during multiple oral presentations and "Fiber Focus Sessions" at the American Academy of Dermatology annual meeting on March 26-31, 2026, taking place in Denver, CO.

"UltraClear's next gen 2910nm fiber laser technology enables us to treat more patients and more indications across a diversity of skin types with a level of precision, safety and efficiency that has made it a workhorse in our practice." Post this The World's First Cold Fractional Ablative Fiber Laser (PRNewsfoto/Acclaro Medical Corporation)

Renowned experts will take the podium to share emerging data, novel treatment applications, optimized protocols, and compelling patient outcomes demonstrating how the 2910 nm cold ablative fiber laser platform is expanding the possibilities of laser skin resurfacing and fiber laser tissue coring. These presentations highlight UltraClear's growing role in successfully addressing a wide range of patient concerns -- from skin rejuvenation and pigmentation to acne scarring and challenging anatomical areas. The speaker-led sessions will also reinforce UltraClear's ability to deliver powerful clinical results with more comfort and faster healing than traditional resurfacing devices.

"As pioneers in advanced treatments, we increasingly look for technologies that deliver meaningful clinical outcomes while fitting into the realities of modern patient lifestyles," said cosmetic laser expert Paul M. Friedman, MD, Dermatology and Laser Surgery Center, Houston, TX. "UltraClear's next gen 2910nm fiber laser technology enables us to treat more patients and more indications across a diversity of skin types with a level of precision, safety and efficiency that has made it a workhorse in our practice for nearly four years."

New this year, a series of "Fiber Focus Sessions" will be showcased at the Acclaro Exhibit Booth #3855 , alongside podium presentations that highlight:

Innovative treatment protocols utilizing UltraClear's multi-mode capabilities for customizable resurfacing on skin of color

utilizing UltraClear's multi-mode capabilities for customizable resurfacing on skin of color Laser Coring™ applications for targeted scar revision and structural skin improvement

for targeted scar revision and structural skin improvement Expanded use in difficult-to-treat areas , including periorbital and perioral skin

, including periorbital and perioral skin Real-world clinical outcomes demonstrating high patient satisfaction with minimal discomfort and speedy healing time

UltraClear is the world's first 2910 nm cold ablative fiber laser designed to deliver controlled tissue ablation while minimizing collateral thermal damage. Its unique fiber-based technology and advanced pulsing mechanism allow providers to perform precise resurfacing treatments that promote rapid healing while addressing common signs of aging, sun damage, and textural irregularities.

"The strong results of UltraClear clinical studies underscore the growing professional interest in our 2910 nm fiber laser technology and its potential to reshape the landscape of laser-based dermatologic procedures to improve medical and aesthetic conditions," added John Nippler, Executive Vice President, Acclaro Corp.

AAD meeting attendees have the opportunity hear directly from experienced users, notably: Drs. Glynis Ablon, E. Victor Ross, Joel Cohen, Paul Friedman, Eric Bernstein and Roy Geronemus who will take the stage for educational sessions that explore the evolving role of UltraClear 2910 nm fiber laser technology.

For details on the scientific presentations, click here.

FIBER FOCUS EXPERT SESSIONS at BOOTH #3855 : Presentations highlighting specific indications and clinical techniques. Gain focused insights and engage in real-time Q&A with leaders in cold fiber laser innovation:

Taryn Murray, MD; Fri, Mar 27 | 12:30PM

Fri, Mar 27 | 12:30PM Suzanne Kilmer, MD; Fri, Mar 27 | 3:30PM

Fri, Mar 27 | 3:30PM Derek Ho, MD, FAAD; Sat, Mar 28 | 10:30AM

Sat, Mar 28 | 10:30AM Emily Guo, MD; Sat, Mar 28 | 12:30PM

Sat, Mar 28 | 12:30PM Joel Cohen, MD, FAAD; Sat, Mar 28 | 2:45PM

About Acclaro Medical Corporation

Founded in 2018 by world-class industry experts, Acclaro Medical is committed to developing, innovating and bringing to market game-changing solutions to address today's unmet medical, aesthetic and surgical practice needs. With a relentless commitment to innovation and a team of dedicated professionals, Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive change in the aesthetic medical industry. Its flagship UltraClear® fiber laser with proprietary 3DMIRACL® and Laser-Coring™ skin rejuvenation treatments, plus its new AuraLux™ fiber laser are valued for offering unrivaled aesthetic results and skin health complemented by high patient comfort, rapid healing and utmost safety across all skin types. For more information, please visit http://www.ultraclearlaser.com.

Media Contact:

Nadine Tosk

Nadine Tosk Communications for Acclaro Corp

[email protected]

504.453.8344

SOURCE Acclaro Corporation