Acclaro Medical Showcases AuraLux™ 2910 nm Fiber Laser for High-Impact Rejuvenation at the 2026 AmSpa Annual Meeting

~ AuraLux Offers Customized Treatments for All Aesthetic Providers and Patients

~ Dedicated Practice Development Partnership Announced

SMITHFIELD, R.I., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical today announced that its award-winning AuraLux™ Fiber Laser for aesthetic skin applications will be showcased at the annual meeting of the American MedSpa Association to be held at the Wynn Las Vegas on April 9-12, 2026. An evolution of Acclaro's successful UltraClear® 2910 nm fiber laser platform, AuraLux is specifically engineered as a safe, fast and comfortable treatment solution for total skin health™ across all aesthetic practices and patient demographics.

Educational Highlights at AmSpa:

"By partnering closely with providers, our PDMs deliver strategic guidance, clinical insights, and business support to unlock the full potential of AuraLux." -Max Maxwell, VP of Implementation at Acclaro. Post this AuraLux™ 2910 nm Fiber Laser Table-Top Device AuraLux™ fiber laser for total skin health™

Saturday, April 11 th at 3:50pm-4:15pm: Leading practitioner David Weir, MSN, APRN, NP-C presents " Top 5 Reasons Aesthetic Practices Are Adding AuraLux "





at 3:50pm-4:15pm: Leading practitioner David Weir, MSN, APRN, NP-C presents Visit Exhibit Booth #402 for a live demo or private treatment opportunity with expert practitioner Anahit Busari, AE. Book here: https://go.ultraclearlaser.com/amspa-2026

Unlike traditional lasers, AuraLux delivers powerful skin rejuvenation safe for all skin types with minimal discomfort and faster recovery, leaving a radiant glow and renewed confidence. From improving pigment, age spots and fine lines to refining texture, tone and scars, AuraLux helps med spas advance clinical outcomes and elevate the patient's treatment journey.

New to the AuraLux ecosystem is a dedicated Practice Development Manager who becomes an extension of the provider's team, working alongside the entire staff to build confidence, drive results and create a thriving practice.

"Innovation doesn't stop at the device. From installation to impact, our Practice Development Managers help ensure our customer's investment is transformed into measurable practice growth and superior patient care," said Max Maxwell, VP of Implementation at Acclaro. "By partnering closely with providers, our PDMs deliver strategic guidance, clinical insights, and business support to unlock the full potential of AuraLux."

Leveraging advanced CoolPulse™ technology, the fiber laser deposits controlled, ultrafast micro pulses into targeted skin depths for greater comfort, a speedy recovery and noticeable results. In this way, AuraLux is ideal for laser newbies and seasoned patients alike.

Safe for all skin types and effortlessly personalized to all lifestyles, AuraLux offers four transformative treatment modalities featuring visible clinical improvements and a collagen remodeling mechanism1 to promote an optimal skin health experience:

3DMIRACL ®: targets stratum corneum to deliver prejuvenation to treat discoloration, age spots, overall skin texture and skin brightness in about 10-15 minutes.

®: targets stratum corneum to deliver prejuvenation to treat discoloration, age spots, overall skin texture and skin brightness in about 10-15 minutes. REFRESH : targets stratum corneum to epidermis to treat mild to moderate sunspots, skin complexion, aging blotches and fine lines to impart radiant looking skin.

: targets stratum corneum to epidermis to treat mild to moderate sunspots, skin complexion, aging blotches and fine lines to impart radiant looking skin. RENEW : targets epidermis to dermis to stimulate deep collagen remodeling 1 and address wrinkles, scars, acne scars and overall skin appearance.

: targets epidermis to dermis to stimulate deep collagen remodeling and address wrinkles, scars, acne scars and overall skin appearance. GLIDE: advanced in-motion technique that delivers randomized pulses as the provider glides along the treatment area reducing the risk of hyperpigmentation and oﬀering quicker treatments for large areas.

1 through a presumed mechanism of action of collagen remodeling

About Acclaro Medical Corporation

Founded in 2018 by world-class industry experts, Acclaro Medical is committed to developing, innovating and bringing to market game-changing solutions to address today's unmet medical, aesthetic and surgical practice needs. With a relentless commitment to innovation and a team of dedicated professionals, Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive change in the aesthetic medical industry. Its flagship UltraClear® fiber laser with proprietary 3DMIRACL® and Laser-Coring™ skin rejuvenation treatments, plus its new AuraLux™ fiber laser are valued for offering unrivaled aesthetic results and skin health complemented by high patient comfort, rapid healing and utmost safety across all skin types. For more information, please visit http://www.auralux.com

Media Contact:

Nadine Tosk

Nadine Tosk Communications for Acclaro Corp

[email protected]

504.453.8344

SOURCE Acclaro Corporation