Acclaro Medical Announces First National 3DMIRACL® Day: A New Era in "Glow-Up" Fiber Laser Skin Rejuvenation

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical today announced the launch of its first-ever National 3DMIRACL® Day, a celebration of one of the fastest-growing aesthetic fiber laser treatments in the U.S. Designed as the ultimate "glow up" refresher, 3DMIRACL® is the go-to treatment for the holiday season and the perfect way to kick off the New Year with smooth, radiant skin. Also launching today is a new website dedicated to 3DMIRACL, with more information about the treatment: https://3dmiracl.com/

A full face 3DMIRACL treatment takes about 15+ minutes without any numbing or prep required. In a recent interview, male patient Larry S, a skin type 5 with dark spots, noted: "...my skin was clear, and it was the highlight of every conversation I had with my girlfriends. If you want real results, I recommend trying the Ultra Clear 3DMIRACL facial; it really did reveal brand-new, glowing skin."

Powered by Acclaro's innovative 2910 nm Fiber Laser technology, UltraClear® and AuraLux™ each deliver a 3DMIRACL treatment that is virtually painless with a fast recovery and remarkable skin-rejuvenating results. Safe and effective for all skin types, the "lunchtime treatment" provides a natural, healthy complexion with significantly less downtime compared to traditional resurfacing lasers. In fact, high patient satisfaction and excellent cosmetic benefits are reported, alongside improved confidence and attractiveness that is realized soon after treatment.

"3DMIRACL is all about helping our patients look and feel their best with a treatment that fits easily into modern, busy lifestyles," said Nima Naghshineh, MD, FACS, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Pasadena, CA. "From early intervention aesthetics to a more substantial skin reset, 3DMIRACL has been a game-changer in our practice. We're excited to participate in this celebratory event."

According to Helen Fang, CEO of Acclaro Medical, "We created national 3DMIRACL Day to recognize the growing excitement around this breakthrough procedure and to invite even more people to experience its transformative benefits."

The 3DMIRACL Experience:

A fast, 15 to 20-minute full-face treatment

Minimal discomfort—most patients don't require topical numbing or an anesthetic

Makeup-ready in 36–48 hours

Customizable to address lines, texture, and overall skin quality of each patient

Ideal for younger adults, special events, and anyone seeking a natural-looking complexion boost

Safe on all skin tones, treating the face, neck, and décolletage, throughout the year

Using advanced fiber laser technology, 3DMIRACL enhances skin texture and tone with exceptional precision and advanced pulsing without bulk heating to avoid collateral damage and speed healing. Patients can opt for a single session or a personalized series, depending on their goals and expectations.

National 3DMIRACL Day reinforces Acclaro Medical's commitment to expanding access to high-performance, minimal-downtime skin rejuvenation options for diverse patients and lifestyles. Participating aesthetic practices across the country will mark the occasion with special events, promotions, and educational opportunities to introduce patients to the 3DMIRACL experience.

About Acclaro Medical

Founded in 2018, Acclaro Medical is a leading innovator in energy-based aesthetic technologies. With a mission to deliver powerful, safe, and accessible solutions for skin health and beauty, Acclaro develops next-generation devices that empower clinicians and elevate patient outcomes. Its flagship UltraClear® fiber laser with proprietary 3DMIRACL® and Laser-Coring™ skin rejuvenation treatments, plus its new AuraLux™ fiber laser, are valued for offering unrivaled aesthetic results and skin health complemented by high patient comfort, rapid healing and utmost safety across all skin types. For more information, please visit http://www.ultraclearlaser.com.

