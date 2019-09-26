New Clinical Results from RheOx™ System for Chronic Bronchitis to be Presented at European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala Therapeutics, Inc. (Gala), a developer of medical devices to treat pulmonary disease, today announced that clinical results and a patient case involving its RheOxTM Bronchial Rheoplasty system will be presented at the 2019 ERS International Congress, occurring Sept. 28 - Oct. 2, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

The RheOx system uses a minimally invasive procedure to deliver non-thermal energy to the airways to reduce mucus-producing cells in patients with Chronic Bronchitis. The RheOx system received CE certification earlier this year, and it is under evaluation in an early feasibility study in the United States.

"ERS is one of the preeminent scientific gatherings worldwide in respiratory disease, and we are pleased to showcase the RheOx system and new data in key clinical sessions, including a late-breaking presentation from our initial study," said Jonathan Waldstreicher, MD, CEO of Gala Therapeutics.

The ERS International Congress program includes the following presentations:

Sept. 29, 2019 , 11:05am – 11:15am CEST (IFEMA Exhibition Centre, Room 9C): "Late Breaking Abstract - Bronchial Rheoplasty For Treatment of Chronic Bronchitis: 6 Month Results from a Prospective Multi-Center Study"

, – (IFEMA Exhibition Centre, Room 9C): "Late Breaking Abstract - Bronchial Rheoplasty For Treatment of Chronic Bronchitis: 6 Month Results from a Prospective Multi-Center Study" Six-month results from all patients in the initial study of the RheOx system for Chronic Bronchitis will be presented in a late-breaking clinical trials session by Arschang Valipour, MD, FCCP, Associate Professor, Ludwig-Boltzmann-Institute for COPD and Respiratory Epidemiology, Otto Wagner Spital, Vienna, Austria .

. Sept. 30, 2019 , 8:30am – 10:30am CEST (IFEMA Exhibition Centre, Room Retiro): "Bronchial Rheoplasty Increases Distal Airway Volume in Chronic Bronchitis"

, – (IFEMA Exhibition Centre, Room Retiro): "Bronchial Rheoplasty Increases Distal Airway Volume in Chronic Bronchitis" Experience with Bronchial Rheoplasty therapy will be presented in a poster discussion by Victor Kim , MD, ATSF, AASM, Professor of Thoracic Medicine and Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and Director of the Pulmonary Outpatient Clinic, Temple University Hospital.

, MD, ATSF, AASM, Professor of Thoracic Medicine and Surgery at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at and Director of the Pulmonary Outpatient Clinic, Hospital.

Dr. Kim will share new clinical data demonstrating the positive effects of Bronchial Rheoplasty on total airway count and distal airway volume, based upon functional respiratory imaging. He is an investigator and performed the first procedure in the U.S. Early Feasibility Study of the RheOx system for Chronic Bronchitis.

Oct. 1, 2019 , 10:45am – 11:15am CEST (IFEMA Exhibition Centre, Room 8B ): "Bronchial Rheoplasty: a New Option for Chronic Bronchitis"

, – (IFEMA Exhibition Centre, Room ): "Bronchial Rheoplasty: a New Option for Chronic Bronchitis" A patient case video will be presented and discussed by Dr. Valipour.

"Chronic bronchitis is a challenging condition with persistent quality of life issues, including cough, excessive phlegm and shortness of breath, even with the use of inhalers," said Dr. Kim. "I'm excited by the improvements in patients' symptoms and physiologic improvements in distal airway volume."

About RheOxTM

RheOx system is a bronchoscopic system designed to reduce mucus-producing cells in patients with Chronic Bronchitis. The revolutionary technology includes an electrosurgical generator and a single-use catheter that together deliver non-thermal energy to the airways to reduce the number of abnormal mucus-producing cells in the lungs, making way for new normal cells to redevelop. Currently under evaluation in an early feasibility study in the United States, RheOx system is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. RheOx system received CE certification earlier this year.

About Gala TherapeuticsTM

Gala Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company based in Menlo Park, Calif., that is dedicated to developing disease-modifying therapies that improve survival, quality of life, and outcomes for patients with pulmonary diseases. Formed by Apple Tree Partners, a healthcare-focused venture capital firm based in New York, Gala is building a portfolio of technologies to address the needs of interventional pulmonologists, thoracic surgeons, and all physicians who treat pulmonary disease.

SOURCE Gala Therapeutics, Inc.