Salus Research Inc. Concludes AutoBrush® Whole-Mouth Sonic Toothbrush is 27 Times More Effective Than ADA Manual Toothbrushes at Reducing Plaque in Whole Mouth.

BETHLEHEM, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salus Research Inc. conducted a clinical study to measure the effectiveness of manual toothbrush users against AutoBrush® users between the ages of 5 and 8. Results showed that AutoBrush proved to be statistically superior to ADA manual toothbrushes.

New Clinical Study Reveals Crucial Shift In Children’s Health

Twenty-two children, selected at random, received treatment and completed the study. Results concluded that AutoBrush was 27 times better at removing plaque from the whole mouth compared to the use of a manual toothbrush. With the manual brush, reduction for whole-mouth was 1.9% while AutoBrush was 50.6%.

Notably, AutoBrush users were more successful at removing plaque from harder to reach areas including facial and lingual gumline, and facial and lingual proximal sites, at 72%, whereas ADA manual toothbrush users only reached 7.15%.

"Mouth health is so imperative to overall wellness, and this study shows a major improvement for the overall health of children's teeth, gums, and mouth," said AutoBrush founder, Chris Lander. "We are proud to provide a product that is not only effective and easy to use, but promotes independence for children, including those with disabilities or sensory issues."

The reason for such significant results is due to the design of the AutoBrush—the patented double-sided nylon brush head, including over 58,000 soft nylon-bristles abrasive enough to efficiently and safely remove plaque from all surfaces of the teeth. Other 360 Degree toothbrushes on the market continue to use silicone bristles which have not been scientifically proven to be as effective at removing plaque.

Manual and electric toothbrushes can be effective, but only when used by angling the brush's bristles at a perfect 45 Degrees, using an adequate amount of pressure, and brushing for the entire duration of 2 minutes. According to The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research 42% of children aged 2 to 11 suffer from tooth decay. With the power of 20 toothbrushes in one, the AutoBrush eliminates user-error and allows even the youngest brusher in the family to find confidence in their oral care routine.

About AutoBrush

AutoBrush provides the world's first whole-mouth sonic toothbrush clinically proven to brush 26.6 times better than a traditional toothbrush. This US-based company has the mission of ending chronic dental disease in children and believes in going beyond the brush by focusing on sustainability, trustworthy ingredients, and impacting the community through charitable giving. www.tryautobrush.com

