New Clinical Study Shows Pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila MucT Supports Weight Loss Maintenance

Findings underscore growing need for long-term weight maintenance strategies in the GLP-1 Era

WILMINGTON, Del., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Akkermansia Company today announced the publication of a new randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in Nature Medicine demonstrating that supplementation with pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila MucT®, the proprietary bacterial strain used in the company's products, significantly improved weight loss maintenance in adults with overweight or obesity following an initial weight loss intervention.

The findings address one of the most persistent challenges in obesity management: preventing weight regain after successful weight loss, an issue receiving growing attention as more patients achieve significant weight reduction through dietary interventions and GLP-1 therapies.

In the double-blind, randomized controlled trial, 90 adults with overweight or obesity first underwent an 8-week low-energy diet designed to achieve at least 8% weight loss. Participants then entered a 24-week weight-maintenance phase of either daily supplementation of pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila MucT or placebo, alongside a diet without calorie restrictions.

Participants receiving MucT regained significantly less weight during the weight-maintenance period than those receiving a placebo, regaining an average of 1.2 kg compared to 3.2 kg, respectively (P=0.012), helping them sustain more of their initial weight loss over time.

Importantly, approximately 40% of participants in the MucT group continued losing weight during the maintenance phase, compared with approximately 5% in the placebo group. No participants reported side effects associated with pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila MucT.

"Long-term weight maintenance remains one of the greatest unmet challenges in obesity management," said Professor Willem M. de Vos, co-founder of The Akkermansia Company. "These findings further strengthen the scientific understanding of Akkermansia muciniphila MucT and its potential role in supporting metabolic health."

The study further demonstrated that the effects of Akkermansia muciniphila MucT extended beyond weight control alone. Participants receiving MucT showed better preservation of insulin sensitivity during the maintenance period, supporting a healthier metabolic profile following weight loss.

Analysis of adipose tissue also revealed biological changes associated with metabolic function, including increased activity in pathways linked to energy metabolism alongside reduced inflammatory and immune signaling pathways. These findings suggest a shift toward a more metabolically active and less inflammatory adipose tissue state that may help counteract biological drivers of weight regain.

For more information about the study or The Akkermansia Company and to purchase its products, visit https://www.theakkermansiacompany.com.

About the Study

Titled "Pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila MucT for weight loss maintenance in people with overweight and obesity: a controlled randomized trial," the study was published in Nature Medicine, funded by The Akkermansia Company, and conducted by researchers from Maastricht University Medical Center+, University of Copenhagen, Wageningen University & Research, and The Akkermansia Company. The trial is registered at ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT05417360.

About The Akkermansia Company

The Akkermansia Company develops and commercializes science-based microbiome solutions for metabolic health, based on the clinically studied Akkermansia muciniphila MucT strain. Founded by Professor Willem M. de Vos and Professor Patrice D. Cani, the scientists who discovered the bacterial strain, the company developed Akkermansia muciniphila MucT®, which plays a major role in helping to maintain a healthy gut microbiome and in supporting metabolic health. Since becoming available in its Belgian home market in 2021, the company has now expanded sales of Akkermansia muciniphila MucT across key markets in Europe, North America, and Asia.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE The Akkermansia Company