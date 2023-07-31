New Clinical Trial Currently Underway for Treating Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Dementia at Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center in New Jersey

News provided by

Electro Cellular Healthcare Solutions, LLC

31 Jul, 2023, 10:35 ET

The treatment device is non-invasive, easy-to-use, and has no known side effects.

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Electro Cellular Healthcare Solutions, LLC, (ECHS), an affiliate of The Herrick Company, Inc, announces a new study treating patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's Dementia. Norton Herrick, founder of ECHS says, "I have invested in this technology since I first saw its potential in the 1990s. And I see even more potential today." Dr. Manisha Parulekar, the principal investigator at Hackensack, noted, "This is a simple, safe intervention that could potentially help in slowing the progression of Alzheimer's Dementia." 

Continue Reading
Figure 1. AD Device
Figure 1. AD Device

This non-drug therapy features a simple, safe, easy-to-use, wearable medical device shown in Figure 1. The lightweight headband uses very low power electrical fields to affect activity in the brain. The treatment is simple: 15-minutes, three times a day wearing the headband at home. There are no known side effects associated with this treatment. The electrical field produced by the device is less powerful than the field produced by a cell phone and therefore the patient will not feel any sensation. Similar devices are being used to effectively treat other disorders and this trial is designed to see what effects will be seen in Alzheimer's Dementia. Patients who qualify are being accepted into this 4-month study now. Enrollment is limited. The study only requires in-person visits every 30 days for 120 days. Participants may be reimbursed for their time. 

The electrotherapy was validated in an initial brain cell study at the University of New Mexico and was shown to significantly reduce inflammation by altering the levels of proteins that control the inflammatory process, which many scientists believe plays a critical role in Alzheimer's Dementia.

To be eligible for the clinical study, a potential participant must: be between 50-85 years of age; be diagnosed with mild to moderate Alzheimer's Dementia; and have a spouse, family member, friend, or caregiver who agrees and can oversee participation of the patient in the study. If you would like to speak with someone about our study, call 551ADSTUDY (551-237-8839) or send us an email at [email protected] and you will receive a call back within 24 hours. You can also sign up via our study website at adxstudy.com.

Electro Cellular Healthcare Solutions, LLC (ECHS,) was founded to develop technologies that can enhance natural repair mechanisms, with a focus on treating Alzheimer's Dementia and cardiovascular disease. The ECHS team of engineers, designers, biophysicists, and scientists consists of individuals from around the world, each with a minimum experience of 30 years in the field.

The study is currently underway. 24 patients will be enrolled. Reach out soon as enrollment is limited.

SOURCE Electro Cellular Healthcare Solutions, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.