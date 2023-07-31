New Clinical Trial Currently Underway for Treating Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's Dementia at Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center in New Jersey

The treatment device is non-invasive, easy-to-use, and has no known side effects.

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Hackensack University Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Electro Cellular Healthcare Solutions, LLC, (ECHS), an affiliate of The Herrick Company, Inc, announces a new study treating patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's Dementia. Norton Herrick, founder of ECHS says, "I have invested in this technology since I first saw its potential in the 1990s. And I see even more potential today." Dr. Manisha Parulekar, the principal investigator at Hackensack, noted, "This is a simple, safe intervention that could potentially help in slowing the progression of Alzheimer's Dementia."

Figure 1. AD Device

This non-drug therapy features a simple, safe, easy-to-use, wearable medical device shown in Figure 1. The lightweight headband uses very low power electrical fields to affect activity in the brain. The treatment is simple: 15-minutes, three times a day wearing the headband at home. There are no known side effects associated with this treatment. The electrical field produced by the device is less powerful than the field produced by a cell phone and therefore the patient will not feel any sensation. Similar devices are being used to effectively treat other disorders and this trial is designed to see what effects will be seen in Alzheimer's Dementia. Patients who qualify are being accepted into this 4-month study now. Enrollment is limited. The study only requires in-person visits every 30 days for 120 days. Participants may be reimbursed for their time.

The electrotherapy was validated in an initial brain cell study at the University of New Mexico and was shown to significantly reduce inflammation by altering the levels of proteins that control the inflammatory process, which many scientists believe plays a critical role in Alzheimer's Dementia.

To be eligible for the clinical study, a potential participant must: be between 50-85 years of age; be diagnosed with mild to moderate Alzheimer's Dementia; and have a spouse, family member, friend, or caregiver who agrees and can oversee participation of the patient in the study. If you would like to speak with someone about our study, call 551ADSTUDY (551-237-8839) or send us an email at [email protected] and you will receive a call back within 24 hours. You can also sign up via our study website at adxstudy.com.

Electro Cellular Healthcare Solutions, LLC (ECHS,) was founded to develop technologies that can enhance natural repair mechanisms, with a focus on treating Alzheimer's Dementia and cardiovascular disease. The ECHS team of engineers, designers, biophysicists, and scientists consists of individuals from around the world, each with a minimum experience of 30 years in the field.

The study is currently underway. 24 patients will be enrolled. Reach out soon as enrollment is limited.

