New Clinical Trial Emphasizes Joint Health Benefits of Boswellia serrata Herbal Extract Featured in Osteo Bi-Flex®

Study Participants Experienced Improved Joint Comfort and Mobility after Taking 100 mg of Boswellia serrata Extract for 6 Months*

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new clinical trial presented at the 2024 American Society for Nutrition Annual Meeting evaluated the effects of 100 milligrams of Boswellia serrata extract on joint comfort, inflammation, functional mobility, and knee joint cartilage in adult men and women. Compared to placebo, the proprietary Boswellia serrata extract provided benefits for joint health including improved joint comfort and mobility while supporting a healthy inflammatory response^ and knee joint cartilage.* The study subjects took the supplement daily for six months with measurements and improvements first recorded for joint comfort and mobility at 30 days.*

The Boswellia serrata extract used in the clinical trial is found in the number one pharmacist-recommended joint care supplement brand1, Osteo Bi-Flex®, through its proprietary Joint Shield 5-LOXIN Advanced® ingredient. Joint Shield 5-LOXIN Advanced® is a novel composition extracted from the Boswellia serrata tree that produces a highly scented sap. Joint Shied 5-LOXIN Advanced® contains high concentrations of the boswellic acid, AKBA, that helps with occasional joint flare-ups.* In previous studies, this herbal ingredient was clinically shown to improve joint comfort within seven days.†*

"The new study presented at The American Society for Nutrition adds to the positive research for the benefits of Boswellia serrata for joint health," said Krysmaru Araujo Torres, M.D., Head of Medical Affairs, Nestlé Health Science, maker of Osteo Bi-Flex®. "We are impressed to see that this study included magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to measure joint space, cartilage thickness, and cartilage volume. The study showed that the participants supplemented with the novel Boswellia serrata extract experienced a benefit in promoting their cartilage health.* In contrast, MRI measurements in participants provided the placebo did not result in any benefit. We're looking forward to communicating these findings with consumers who are searching for a daily-use, non-drug option to help support their joint health.*"

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-arm clinical study was conducted at the Department of Orthopedics at Lakshmi Hospital in India among men and women 40-75 years of age. The participants received either 100 mg of Boswellia serrata extract capsules or a placebo control for six months.

About Osteo Bi-Flex®

Osteo Bi-Flex®, a Nestlé Health Science brand, is the number one pharmacist-recommended joint care supplement brand year over year.¹ Osteo Bi-Flex features Joint Shield 5-LOXIN Advanced®, a novel composition extracted from the Boswellia serrata tree that produces a highly scented sap. Joint Shied 5-LOXIN Advanced® contains high concentrations of the boswellic acid, AKBA, that helps with occasional joint flare-ups.* In previous studies, this herbal ingredient was clinically shown to improve joint comfort within seven days.†* For more information about Osteo Bi-Flex, please visit www.osteobiflex.com and follow @OsteoBiFlex on Facebook and @Officialosteobiflex on Instagram.

†Based on three human studies with 5-LOXIN® Advanced where subjects rated their joint health over time, subjects' joint health improved within 7 days, and continued to improve throughout the duration of the studies.

¹Based on the results of the U.S. Pharmacy Times Survey of Pharmacists' OTC Recommendations who recommend a "joint health" dietary supplement, 2024-2025.

^Inflammatory response in our body can occur from a variety of everyday factors including exercise, daily activities, physical exertion and other lifestyle factors.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

