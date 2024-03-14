NEW CLOTHING BRAND SMOKE® IGNITES THE STREETWEAR SCENE WITH ITS "CORE COLLECTION" DEBUT, MARCH 14

The global launch of SMOKE® offers a range of limited luxury and edgy streetwear essentials for the modern individual

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SMOKE ® the dynamic brand that transcends traditional boundaries by effortlessly fusing elements of lifestyle, luxury, and streetwear, emerges as a trailblazer in the fashion industry as it unveils its global debut with the introduction of the "Core Collection" on Thursday, March 14, 2024. The inaugural collection introduces a carefully curated selection of SMOKE® essentials including hoodies, t-shirts, hats and sweats, designed to seamlessly blend into the dynamic lifestyles of the modern individual.

SMOKE® makes its global debut with the introduction of the "Core Collection"

At SMOKE®, clothing is more than just coverage—it's a powerful medium for self-expression. The "Core Collection" reflects this philosophy with carefully chosen pieces breaking conventional fashion barriers. Whether limited luxury items or edgy streetwear essentials, SMOKE® offers a versatile range for those embracing true fashion artistry.

The debut of the "Core Collection" signals SMOKE®'s commitment to year-round limited clothing drops. Exclusive collections for spring, summer, fall, and winter position SMOKE® as a dynamic force in luxury streetwear. Each release emphasizes the brand's dedication to pushing creative boundaries, celebrating diversity, and staying ahead of fashion trends.

"At SMOKE®, we see fashion as a tool for self-expression, fostering authenticity and boldness," stated Darin Phillips, SMOKE® Partner. "Our 'Core Collection' signals a new era where creativity, diversity, and lifestyle intersect. We're not just introducing a brand— we're nurturing a community that embraces individuality's strength. Come join us as SMOKE® pioneers a fresh chapter in streetwear, uniting style and inclusivity."

The SMOKE® brand launch event will take place in Los Angeles, CA, March 15-16 at Volume Studios LA.

For more information about SMOKE®, please visit https://smokebrand.com

About SMOKE®

SMOKE ® is a dynamic and contemporary brand that defies conventional boundaries, seamlessly blending elements of lifestyle, luxury, and streetwear. At SMOKE®, we view clothing as a potent form of self-expression, centering our philosophy on the belief that fashion should empower individuals to be authentic and bold in their choices. Our curated collections celebrate diversity, creativity, and the spirit of the modern individual, transcending the realm of mere apparel to embody a lifestyle. From sleek limited luxury pieces to edgy streetwear essentials, SMOKE® offers a versatile range that effortlessly transitions from urban streets to high-end events, catering to those who appreciate the artistry of fashion. Welcome to SMOKE®, where each piece is not just a garment but a testament to the art of self-expression. For more information about SMOKE® and our limited drops, please visit https://smokebrand.com or follow us on social media at @smokebrandofficial

SOURCE SMOKE®