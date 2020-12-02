New Clothing Line Everything I Am Offers Stylish Clothing While Also Fighting Against Recidivism

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recidivism has plagued America for too long, with the rehabilitation potential of many ex-convicts being wasted thanks to societal and legal barriers. Everything I Am is a new clothing line that is on a mission to produce stylish, high-quality clothing while also fighting to bring awareness to this crisis and change the lives of ex-convicts all around the country.

Everything I Am is determined to build a community for people of all walks of life to come to and be accepted, no matter their past. The clothing line focuses on repairing one's self-esteem and self-worth, producing clothes that represents embracing your authentic self, flaws and all, and understanding your weaknesses.

Stylish clothes that say a lot

Tanaine Jenkins, who is the CEO of Everything I Am, knows how it feels to leave prison and find the world's opportunities closed off. Her confidence in herself wavered as she was forced to realize that ex-convicts are often invisible in society's eyes, their talents and potential going untapped.

However, Jenkins did not let her past define her future; instead, she rose above society's expectations of her reoffending and found a calling as a published author and spoken word poet. Her determination to succeed after jailtime has led her to this new endeavor of launching the Everything I Am clothing line.

Speaking of her motivation behind the brand, Jenkins says, "As someone that has felt unworthy and limited, I see it as my mission to help people climb out of the holes they view themselves in." She goes on to say, "I am Everything I am because of what I've learned and how I worked towards a change. You are worthy, and we are excited to showcase for you our clothing line of apparel, aimed to give you so much more than just a garment, but a message."

The Everything I Am clothing line currently features 2 collections: the 'Everything I Am' collection and the 'I Am Enough' collection. The clothes featured in these collections are made from high-quality materials, and the wide selection of products suited for both men and women means that there's something to suit everyone's tastes. When you wear an item of clothing from this brand, you'll see yourself in the mirror in a whole new light and feel your confidence grow.

Recidivism in the US

The US has one of the largest prison populations in the world with 2.2 million people incarcerated, and the criminal justice system seems designed to punish individuals rather than reform them. Even individuals who see the error of their ways after a conviction will often face insurmountable barriers to employment and may also find it nearly impossible to secure an apartment. They will often find themselves treated differently than others and face discrimination and social stigma on a daily basis. All of this puts former prisoners in a position where there is no incentive to contribute to society, leading to higher rates of recidivism.

Everything I Am believes that everyone is worthy of respect and second chances. The team works tirelessly to try to bring about positive change by producing clothing that sends a message to every ex-convict out there: you can learn from your past without being defined by it, and you are full of possibility.

More information

Everything I Am is a fresh new clothing brand that aims to tackle the problem of recidivism while producing stylish clothing to suit everyone. For more information, please visit the brand's website at https://iameverythingiam.com/. For inquiries, please fill out the form on the website or call 904 207 1375.

