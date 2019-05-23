New Cloud Product from Expanse Wins Best of Interop 2019 Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanse , the leader in helping IT operations and security teams discover, manage, and secure all of their global internet assets, announced today it has won Best of Interop 2019 Awards in the "Cloud" and "Security" categories for its Edge Expander Cloud Module . The awards were announced at the Interop conference happening May 20-23, 2019, at the Mirage in Las Vegas, NV.

Enterprises are increasingly moving critical business applications to multi-cloud environments, embracing development agility while balancing their cloud security controls. Spinning up infrastructure in the cloud has never been more frictionless for the various business units—remote offices, departments, and supply chain vendors—which are often making changes outside the security team's visibility.

The award showcases the product excellence of the Edge Expander Cloud Module, which is the industry's first cloud governance solution that discovers and tracks an organization's known and unknown cloud assets and surfaces risky exposures across all cloud providers including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The new cloud module enhances Expanse's flagship product, Edge Expander, which is trusted by many Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, including CVS Health, PayPal, Capital One, Allergan, and the Departments of Defense, Energy, and State.

"We are honored to be recognized by Interop in both the cloud and security categories," said Greg Toto, vice president of product, Expanse. "This award highlights that comprehensive discovery and tracking of both known and unknown cloud assets is foundational to assessing, reducing, and managing an organization's attack surface. These activities are also key to re-centralizing IT control of these assets as organizations embrace digital transformation. This also validates the significant market opportunity for Expanse and its unique approach to indexing everything connected to the internet so our customers know what is at risk and how to protect their critical assets."

Expanse Edge Expander provides an outside-in inventory view of an organization's publicly-accessible cloud and on-prem assets without any configuration needed. This inventory provides visibility into rogue development and shadow infrastructure that no other products are able to detect. With the enhancement of the Cloud module, IT operations and security teams can now:

Discover and track all cloud assets across all cloud providers, not just the big three

Quickly uncover unknown and rogue assets that are not part of sanctioned cloud accounts

Continuously monitor global cloud providers for newly-created assets that tie back to your organization

Analyze the company's cloud footprint to better understand and consolidate cloud asset management into sanctioned infrastructure as a service (IaaS) accounts

Today's news comes on the heels of Expanse sharing it raised $70 million in Series C funding led by TPG Growth, and with return investments from NEA, IVP, Founders Fund, and MSD Capital. The company is using the funds to accelerate its business' go-to-market strategy, including international expansion beyond its existing overseas customers in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Japan.

About Expanse

Expanse helps IT operations and security teams discover, manage, and secure all of their global internet assets. Current Expanse customers comprise more than 10 percent of the routable internet and they use the company's platform to monitor for real-time changes to their infrastructure. Using leading-edge collection and analysis technology, Expanse improves organizations' visibility, governance, and IT operations, reducing risk associated with internet-connected assets and enabling a secure digital transformation. Founded in 2012, Expanse is headquartered in San Francisco and is now backed by more than $135M in funding.

About Interop

Interop is the industry's most trusted independent Conference compiled by a community that evangelizes, supports, and unites enterprise IT professionals and fosters the next generation of technologists. The event continues the 30 years it has dedicated to offering its community both strategic and actionable advice in critical areas, providing them with the breadth and depth necessary to uncover solutions that best meet their needs. Employed by a Conference model committed to unbiased content, Interop focuses on a core set of technology and leadership competencies needed to run a modern IT department. For more information, visit interop.com . Interop is organized by UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM.

SOURCE Expanse