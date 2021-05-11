New Clover, PayBright relationship gives more small businesses the power to offer Canadians buy now, pay later

Merchants that use Clover can easily enable PayBright's solutions by downloading the PayBright app available in the Clover App Market. This allows merchants to offer their customers flexible biweekly or monthly installment payment options that better suit their budgets. Merchants that offer PayBright typically see immediate business results including increased sales, larger average order values (AOV), and growth in repeat business.

"Clover enables small business owners to simplify their day-to-day operations, drive revenue, and provide a delightful experience to their customers," said Brian Green, Country Head for Canada at Fiserv. "By pairing PayBright capabilities with the Clover platform, our small business clients now have access to a market-leading BNPL solution that enables them to meet consumer demand and drive new sales and larger basket sizes at the point of purchase."

Clover is a market-leading point-of-sale platform processing more than $140 billion in annualized payment volume globally. Clover is a complete business management platform enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay®, and Google Pay®.

"This complementary relationship brings a global perspective to the local market," says Steve McPhee, Head of Partnerships at PayBright. "Fiserv is constantly bringing innovation to merchants via the Clover platform. We are thrilled to be working closely with the team at Fiserv to offer our instalment payment plans to an even wider audience of Canadian merchants and consumers."

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. Consumers can learn more here.

To learn more about PayBright, visit paybright.com. For more information about Clover's complete business-management platform, please visit clover.com/ca.

About PayBright

PayBright, an Affirm company, is one of Canada's leading providers of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 8,500 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including SAIL, Hudson's Bay, Wayfair, Endy, and Samsung, PayBright's installment plans range from 4 biweekly payments for smaller purchases and up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0%. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2 billion in spending power since inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

