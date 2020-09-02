New Coalition for Liver Health Announces Free Liver Health Diet Kits for Truckers

CARLSBAD, Calif. and MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Trucking Association of America (HTAA) and Amsety announce a cooperation to provide long-haul truck drivers with liver-healthy nutrition and raise liver health awareness in the industry. For National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, HTTA and Amsety will provide 60 dedicated free Liver Health Diet Kits for fleets and drivers. Each kit includes free Amsety Liver Health Bars as well as educational material on liver health.

Truckers face unique challenges in maintaining their liver health. Unhealthy eating patterns, low quality of available food, and a sedentary lifestyle often lead to obesity and metabolic problems among truckers. Over two-thirds of American truckers are considered obese, a study showed. As a result, truckers are especially in danger of developing a liver disease, such as fatty liver, fibrosis, or liver cirrhosis.

"Today, every third American has a liver problem. Truckers are one of the most affected population groups due to the requirements of their profession. Lack of awareness about liver health and lack of liver-healthy, delicious snacks are some of the issues. We believe that our collaboration with Amsety will contribute to truckers' health", says Bill Gordon, President of HTAA.

Amsety and HTAA will collaborate to educate the Trucking Community on the importance of a healthy liver. Nutritional and lifestyle changes are usually recommended as a primary step in liver health care. HTAA Health Coaches will use Amsety's Truckers Liver Health Score as a tool to assess drivers´ lifestyle habits and the effects on their liver health. Amsety will provide Liver Health Diet Kits including Amsety Bars to the fleets and drivers. Designed to meet the dietary requirements of liver health, Amsety Bars can help truckers replace an unhealthy snack with a liver-supporting alternative — making it easy to eat healthy during and after long hauls.

Amsety Bars are the first bars in the U.S. specifically designed to support liver health — 98% of liver health experts would recommend Amsety Bars. Amsety Bars are gluten-free, dairy-free, very low in sodium, organic, kosher, are free of refined sugar, and contain Amsety´s trademarked Super 16 Vitamin & Mineral Mix®.

"Liver disease is a massive health risk for Americans, and specifically for truckers. We want to raise awareness for liver health and provide truckers with a daily solution for better nutrition", says Mustafa Behan, founder and CEO of Amsety.

For truckers, HTAA and Amsety has introduced a dedicated offer, available under www.amsety.com/htaa.

About Amsety:

Amsety´s mission is to improve the lives of people with liver conditions and provide them with liver-healthy nutrition and guidance on liver health. Developed by leading liver health experts, Amsety Bars are a breakthrough in the U.S. market being the first nutrition bars to support liver health and meet special dietary requirements for liver health. In 2018, Amsety´s Founder, Mustafa Behan, won the "Entrepreneur of the Year" award presented by the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, as well as Special Congressional Recognition as an entrepreneur. Amsety Bars are available at www.amsety.com. The Truckers Liver Health Score is available at www.amsety.com/truckers-liver-health-score.

About HTAA:

Since 1997, Healthy Trucking Association of America (HTAA) has made its sole aim that of striving to improve the health and wellness of truck drivers, both independent owner/operators and fleet drivers. HTAA is the first national organization ever formed for the purpose of addressing the lack of good health among the nation's professional driver population. HTAA integrates specific diseases and conditions information for awareness campaigns, free screenings and solution care models for the transportation industries. More information at www.healthytruck.org.

