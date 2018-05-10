New Coalition Launches to Support Independent Physician Practices in Leading Value-Based Care Movement

PEPC is dedicated to supporting value-based care to reduce costs, improve quality, empower patients and physicians, and increase access to care for millions of Americans through a competitive health care provider market. The organization will focus on education and advocacy to urge action on four policy priorities: advancing physician-led alternative payment models; ensuring an equitable policy framework that promotes choice and provider competition; creating new opportunities for physicians in commercial markets such as Medicare Advantage; and supporting consumer-directed care.

"We believe it is impossible to achieve truly value-based care without a robust independent practice community," said Kristen McGovern, PEPC's Executive Director. "Our goal is to ensure that independent practices are recognized as a vital part of the health care system and are given a clear path to continue to contribute to this transformation."

Independent physicians make up almost half of the physician workforce. However, too often the significant role they play in leading the movement to value-based care is overlooked. Many stakeholders don't realize that independent practices are able to take risk for their patients, or that independent practices can lead alternative payment models like accountable care organizations (ACOs), often providing higher quality care and generating more savings than other types of models.

For example, a report on the Medicare Shared Savings Program found that nearly half (45 percent) of physician only ACOs earned savings, and that they were significantly more likely to do so than other types of ACOs.

As we strive to transform our health care system, it is critically important for policymakers and stakeholders to hear the voices of independent practices on the front lines of care and to ensure that a range of practice arrangements – including independent practice – are allowed to flourish.

