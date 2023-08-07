New Coast Study Explores EV Charging Station vs. Gas Station Density in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by Coast is uncovering EV charging station density to traditional gas stations in the U.S. The U.S. averages about 104 gas pumps per 1,000 road miles, compared to just 22 EV charging ports and as the popularity of electric vehicles rises, many may wonder how accessible charging stations are in their area.

Methodology 

Electric Vehicle Usage vs. Charging Density
U.S. States with More EV Charging Opportunities Than Gas Stations
The study used data from the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Census Bureau to compare EV charging port density to gas station pump density in U.S. states. State-by-state comparisons were found by positioning the number of EV charging opportunities and gas stations against roadway miles, vehicle registrations, and square miles. A density metric was created to highlight states with better EV charging density than gas station density, based on vehicle usage and charging/fueling accessibility, with assumptions for gas pump numbers from Enel X.

Electric Vehicle Usage vs. Charging Density 

  • Nevada: 49% more EVs per vehicle registration than the national average but has 19% fewer EV ports per road mile.
  • Oregon: 56% more EVs per vehicle registration but 14% fewer EV ports per road mile.
  • Rhode Island: 26% fewer EVs per vehicle registration with a whopping 205% more EV ports per road mile.
  • Maine: 47% fewer EVs per vehicle registration and 5% more per road mile.

Gas Vehicle Usage vs. Fueling Density 

  • Nevada: 2% more gas vehicles per vehicle registration than the national average but has 37% fewer gas pumps per road mile.
  • Louisiana: 2% less gas vehicles per vehicle registration than the national average and 43% more gas pumps per road mile.

U.S. States with More EV Charging Opportunities Than Gas Stations 

  • Massachusetts
  • Rhode Island
  • California
  • Hawaii
  • Maryland
  • Colorado, Oregon
  • Utah
  • Washington

To explore state-by-state breakdowns of charging vs. fueling density, please visit the complete study.

